An incomplete initial check of an East Waco house almost allowed a man wanted on a parole violation to escape police before officers performing a secondary search found the man hiding in the attic.
Elroy Slaughter, 30, of Waco, was arrested six hours after a police standoff started at about noon at the house in the 1100 block of Chestnut Street. Police believed Slaughter was armed in the house, but he refused to come out, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Waco police SWAT officers and McLennan County deputies responded. Officers tried to establish communication with Slaughter but never received any response, Swanton said.
After firing multiple rounds of tear gas into the house, officers forced entry at about 3:30 p.m. and initially cleared the house without finding Slaughter, he said.
“Our street crimes officers and U.S. Task Force (officers) were still here on scene and they absolutely believed that guy was still in the house,” Swanton said. “They hung with it, went back in the house and were able to find him hiding in the attic on a secondary search.”
Swanton said the initial oversight is “embarrassing” and he is unsure how it happened.
J.H. Hines Elementary School, on Garrison Street, and the G. L. Wiley Opportunity Center, on Live Oak Street, were under a “lockout” order for the afternoon as a precaution, Waco Independent School District spokesman Kyle DeBeer said.
The heavy police presence was disbanded after the initial entry and search, and students were released from the schools for the day.
Slaughter was arrested and taken to a local medical facility because of his exposure to tear gas. A weapon was not initially found, Swanton said.
Slaughter will be taken to McLennan County Jail on a parole violation warrant after he is medically cleared, he said.
Intoxicated assault
A 17-year-old driver was arrested Wednesday on felony charges that he injured a man in a crash he caused in October by speeding and driving drunk.
Anthony Deleon, of Woodway, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of intoxicated assault. He was accused of causing serious injuries to a 24-year-old driver in the Oct. 6 crash.
Woodway officers reported that Deleon was driving more than twice the posted speed limit of 30 mph and was intoxicated when he crashed into a silver Mitsubishi in the 8700 block of Bosque Boulevard, Woodway Public Safety Director Bret Crook said.
According to the arrest affidavit, Deleon and his 19-year-old passenger were traveling west on Bosque Boulevard when he ran into the eastbound Mitsubishi.
“It was calculated by an accident (investigator) that the vehicle being operated by Anthony was traveling approximately 69 mph when it collided with the victim’s vehicle,” the affidavit states. “This stretch of Bosque is a 30 mph zone and consists of hills and numerous intersecting streets.”
Deleon and his passenger were also seriously injured and were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center along with the Mitsubishi driver.
A toxicology report indicated Deleon’s blood-alcohol content level was more than twice the legal limit of a driver 21 years old or older.
For those under 21 in Texas, there is a zero tolerance limit for any amount of alcohol for a driving while intoxicated arrest.
Investigators stated Deleon caused the crash due to his intoxication and speed, the affidavit states.
Deleon was booked into McLennan County Jail on Wednesday morning. He later posted a bond listed at $10,000 and was released from custody.