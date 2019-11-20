A 2-year-old girl who police say weighed less than her 6-month-old sibling was hospitalized Tuesday after police arrested her grandmother on a child endangerment charge.
Noemi Constancio, 43, of Waco, was arrested after police were called to do a welfare check on children Constancio cared for at her Live Oak Street home, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Swanton said Constancio, grandmother of the 2-year-old and her baby sister, has legal custody of the children, who lived with her.
Arriving at the home around 9:30 p.m., officers grew concerned after seeing the 2-year-old girl, who appeared to be extremely thin and fragile.
“Her arms were as thin as the bones in them, with no muscle mass,” Swanton said in a press release. “She mumbles and uses a walker to move around.”
Officers inspected the home. Swanton said the home smelled of urine, and clutter made it difficult for officers to move.
Child Protective Services was contacted and the children were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation. Swanton said the 2-year-old weighed 13.1 pounds, less than her 6-month-old sister, who weighed more than 16 pounds.
“At the hospital, doctors stated that 2-year-old has failure to thrive, severe muscle wasting, severe physical delay, severe developmental delay, and severe mental delay,” Swanton stated. “(A doctor) estimated that it took around 6 months for the child to get to this level of neglect. The child was admitted to the hospital.”
After preliminary investigation, Constancio was arrested on a state jail felony charge of endangering a child. Swanton said the charge comes as a result of not seeking proper medical care for the 2-year-old girl.
Information on the 6-month-old girl was not released.
Constancio was arrested at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center at about 2:30 a.m. Police took her to McLennan County Jail, where she remained in custody Wednesday with a bond listed at $5,000.
Drugs, gun on campus
A Waco High School student was arrested after a vice principal found marijuana and a handgun in a car the student was driving Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Dantawn Kensha Richardson, 17, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of possession of a weapon in a prohibited location and a Class A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
A security guard spotted Richardson returning to campus shortly after 9:30 a.m. and reported Richardson was “acting suspiciously,” said Kyle DeBeer, Waco Independent School District chief of staff. The security guard stopped Richardson and spoke with him while an assistant principal also came to talk to him, DeBeer said.
The school administrator searched Richardson’s car and found less than 2 ounces of marijuana and a handgun in a backpack Richardson had in his car, DeBeer said.
Waco ISD police later arrested Richardson and took him to McLennan County Jail. He was released by Wednesday afternoon on $6,000 bond.
Waco High School Principal James Stewart sent an email Tuesday afternoon about the incident.
“The student has been taken into custody by law enforcement and will face criminal charges,” Stewart wrote. “The school will also undertake a separate disciplinary process. While privacy laws prevent me from sharing additional information about the campus disciplinary process, I want you to know that we take this incident very seriously and will respond accordingly.”
DeBeer said school administrators have no reason to believe the gun was taken into the school.
Shots fired into home
A Bellmead family escaped injury when shots were fired into their home Tuesday night, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Police received a report of a suspicious car in the area and were on their way to a home in the 1200 block of Fisher Street at about 7:30 p.m., Kinsey said. While officers were on the way, they received multiple calls about gunfire directed at the house, she said.
When they arrived, officers found a window that had been struck by gunfire, Kinsey said. A family that lives there was home at the time, but no one was hit by gunfire, she said.
Evidence was collected at the home. Kinsey said no arrests have been made, but police are investigating the incident as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
