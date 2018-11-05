Waco police foiled a West Waco car burglary ring early Monday and captured one juvenile who fled the scene near Hilltop Drive and Fish Pond Road, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called to the neighborhood at about 2:10 a.m., when a caller reported a car had been burglarized and four to five suspects were seen in the area, Swanton said. Officers spotted the suspects, who then ran from the area.
Officers captured one juvenile suspect, who was taken to the McLennan County Juvenile Detention Center, Swanton said.
During the chase, police recovered a handgun, a large machete and other goods taken from the cars, Swanton said. Several cars were burglarized overnight, but only one car owner wished to press charges, he said. The investigation continued Monday.
“We would like to take this opportunity to remind our citizens if you are a victim of a crime, it is important for you to help us hold criminals accountable by filing charges,” Swanton said in a statement. “We would also like to remind our community, please do not leave firearms unattended in vehicles. This presents an extremely dangerous situation for our officers and other citizens when incidents like this occur.”
Anyone who believes they may have been a vehicle of the car burglaries is asked to contact Waco police at 750-7500.
Halloween vandalism
The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for culprits in the Halloween night vandalism of Olive Branch Baptist church and its prayer garden in Axtell.
Deputies were called to the Axtell church after parishioners found a broken window near the youth and children’s classroom. A concrete angel fountain was also damaged and wooden crosses in the prayer garden were destroyed.
Sheriff Parnell McNamara said it appeared that someone may have tried to enter the church in the overnight hours.
“There was destruction to the church, windows knocked out, the garden area was damaged and more vandalism at the church,” McNamara said.
Church member Amanda Hubbell said about 25 to 50 wooden crosses that were carved out of 100-year-old wood were destroyed.
“A lot of what was done is not replaceable and our hearts are kind of broken over it,” Hubbell said.
There was nothing written on the outside of the church and there was no damage on the interior, McNamara said.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the case as criminal mischief, the sheriff said.
Community members have helped repair the damage around the church, McNamara said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office at 757-5095.