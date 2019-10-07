A 3-year-old boy who was found unresponsive last week on a Robinson Independent School District bus died Sunday evening after receiving two days of medical care at a Temple hospital, police confirmed Monday.
Leonardo Prado was pronounced dead at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple on Sunday evening, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka confirmed Monday afternoon. An investigation remains ongoing into the child’s death after was found unresponsive on a Robinson ISD bus on Friday morning.
A funeral service will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., with a rosary service at 7 p.m., Robinson ISD Superintendent Michael Hope said.
A funeral mass is set for noon Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Ave., with burial following at Oakwood Cemetery.
Police responded around 7:20 a.m. Friday to a call about the unconscious boy, who was on a bus in the 600 block of East Moonlight Drive. The boy was revived by first responders and taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, police said. He was then transferred by air ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
Police and school officials have not released basic details of the case, such as where the bus was headed, how the boy’s condition was discovered or what the cause of death was.
Prasifka said a joint investigation between Child Protective Services and Robinson police is continuing, and Robinson ISD officials are cooperating in the investigation.
No CPS case documents had been filed in McLennan County on Monday afternoon.
In a news release Monday, Hope expressed “heartfelt condolences” to the family of the child.
“There is nothing worse in life than the death of a child,” he stated. “As our staff grieve, they have been incredible to offer and provide support. We are providing counselors for students and staff.”
Hope added that “no further information about the investigation will be released; however, we will share arrangements and ways to support the family per their wishes.”
Sexual assault of child
A Robinson man has been arrested in Muskogee, Oklahoma, on a felony sexual assault of a child charge involving a 16-year-old girl.
Kristopher Michael Powers Jr., 23, was arrested Friday after Robinson police investigated claims that he had sex with the girl in early August, an arrest warrant affidavit states. The girl told authorities Powers was aware of her age when they had sex in a car outside his home.
“When asked if Powers was aware of her age, she said yes and that he had made statements that he knew he could be in trouble for being intimate with her,” the affidavit states.
Police reviewed Snapchat messages they obtained following the girl’s outcry, the affidavit states. The messages allegedly displayed communication between Powers and the girl discussing the girl’s age and “if it was not for her age that they would be together,” police reported.
The girl said the two had known each other for about a year, but the two blocked each other on social media “so Powers would not get in trouble,” the affidavit states.
Robinson police obtained an arrest warrant charging Powers with the second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child. He was arrested in Muskogee County on Friday before he was transferred to McLennan County Jail.
Powers remained in custody Monday with a bond listed at $50,000.
Beating, choking
A Waco man accused of breaking into an ex-girlfriend’s Bellmead home to beat and choke her was in jail Monday after his weekend arrest on a first-degree felony warrant.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ronald Charles Kelley, 54, in a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. Saturday on Lake Shore Drive and Gholson Road on an outstanding warrant of burglary with intent to commit a felony.
The warrant accuses Kelley of entering the woman’s bedroom window on Feb. 16, throwing her against the wall, choking her and punching her ribs.
Kelley allegedly left the scene before police arrived. Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said the woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries after the assault.
The affidavit states Kelley has five previous convictions of family violence assault.
Kelley remained at McLennan County Jail on Monday with bond set at $50,000.
