A 72-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday while trying to cross Interstate 35 near Baylor University, Waco police Sgt. David Conley said.
A southbound 2014 Ford Fusion struck the man in the 900 block of South I-35 shortly after 8:35 p.m., Conley said.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton identified the man as Donald Sanford. Sanford died at the scene, police reported.
Sanford had narrowly missed being struck by another car moments before, Conley said.
The driver of the car suffered lacerations to her arms and other injuries caused by the collision, Conley said. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Conley said Baylor police had responded to a report of a man walking around and stumbling near the interstate about five minutes before Thursday’s wreck. Police were unable to find anyone near the roadway.
A blood sample was taken from Sanford, but an autopsy was not ordered, Swanton said.
In 2017, 14 pedestrians died in McLennan County, according to statistics compiled through the Texas Department of Transportation Crash Records Information System. The deaths were scattered around Waco, Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview.
Shooting arrest
A 34-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police believe he fired about 20 gunshots at his girlfriend in late September, an arrest affidavit states.
Gary Lynn Ramsey Jr., of Waco, was arrested after Waco police were called to the 6700 block of May Drive on Sept. 30. Multiple people called 911 to report a man had been shooting at a woman who was driving away in a car, the affidavit states.
During the investigation, police reported that Ramsey and his girlfriend had gotten into a fight and Ramsey had threatened to kill her if she ever tried to leave him, the affidavit states.
When she got into the car during the argument to leave the area Ramsey pulled out a firearm and fired several rounds at the car, the affidavit states. The woman was not hit and continued to flee the area until her car stopped running and she walked to a family member’s house.
“The victim told officers that she was assaulted by the accused before she left in her vehicle when the accused started shooting at her,” the affidavit states. “Officers observed her vehicle which had several holes in the driver’s door, front fender, and the rear glass (was) missing which appeared to be (from) bullet holes.”
Police found 20 shell casings in the street near the woman’s home, the affidavit states. Police used interviews from witnesses and the woman to get a warrant for Ramsey’s arrest.
He was arrested Thursday on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct. Ramsey remained in custody Friday with bond listed at $375,000.
Prostitution arrest
A Waco Independent School District tutor was fired Friday, a day after he was arrested by Bell County Sheriff’s Office investigators in an undercover prostitution sting, officials said.
Tony Shelton, 59, of Killeen, was one of 10 people arrest in the sting targeting men seeking sex from prostitutes for a fee, Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange said. Investigators posted two online advertisements for prostitution services and made the arrests over a seven-hour period Thursday in the Killeen area, Lange said.
“As a district, we hold all of our employees to a high moral standard,” Waco ISD spokesman Kyle DeBeer said. “When we learned of Mr. Shelton’s arrest, he was immediately terminated and is no longer a Waco ISD employee.”
Shelton was hired this year and served as a G.W. Carver Middle School tutor helping students with literacy, DeBeer said.
Shelton was booked into Bell County Jail on a Class B misdemeanor charge of prostitution Thursday afternoon and remained there Friday with bond listed at $1,500.