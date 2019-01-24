A convicted felon was booked into McLennan County Jail on Tuesday after he was accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl repeatedly while on parole in September, authorities said.
Eduardo Eddie Hernandez, 43, was released from state prison into the county jail after the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for his arrest on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Deputies interviewed the victim while assisting Child Protective Services with a child sexual assault investigation at an address at a home near Lorena. The girl told deputies that Hernandez touched her sexually at least four times in September when he entered her bedroom after her mother went to sleep.
At the time of the reported assault, Hernandez was under parole supervision for three driving while intoxicated convictions out of Ellis County. Hernandez was granted parole in June 2015 and October 2017 but sent back to prison both times for parole violations.
Robert C. Hurst, spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said Hernandez was released on parole again Tuesday, but he was taken directly to McLennan County Jail on the active continuous sexual abuse of a child warrant.
Hernandez was in custody Tuesday afternoon on the first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He remained in custody Thursday with a bond listed at $75,000.
Hernandez also had a Texas Department of Criminal Justice hold placed on him, jail records show.
Armed robbery
Bellmead police are seeking information on a woman who robbed a smoke shop at gunpoint, Assistant Police Chief Kory Martin said.
Police released surveillance video showing a woman entering the Smoke Zone, 107 E. Loop 340, around 9:35 a.m. Saturday. The woman pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash, which the clerk handed over, Martin said. He said the woman also stole a smoking pipe before she exited, and police believe she left in a car.
Police released images of the woman on social media in hopes of identifying her.
Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact Bellmead Police Department at 799-0251.
Counterfeit goods
Police seized suspected counterfeit designer clothes, purses, wallets and other accessories Thursday afternoon from a West Waco house where they believe a woman had been selling counterfeit goods for months.
Officers raided the home of Nicole Pittman, 43, in the 1100 block of Boldmere Road after getting a tip about counterfeits, Pittman’s arrest affidavit states.
She had signed a cease and desist order from Investigation Services Co. LLC requiring her to stop selling counterfeit merchandise, according to the affidavit. The Fort Worth-based firm works on trademark cases for high-end brands and had investigated Pittman late last year, according to the affidavit.
After Waco police got an anonymous tip earlier this month that Pittman continued to sell counterfeits and advertise them on a social media page, Investigation Services Co. set up and recorded an undercover buy at her home, the affidavit states.
An investigator bought a counterfeit Gucci purse and Louis Vuitton wallet for $200 and saw that an office in the home was being used as a retail location with clothing racks and a display table filled with merchandise, the affidavit states.
Financial records, clothes and accessories, cellphones and other electronic devices were confiscated during the raid Thursday, a search warrant states.
Pittman was arrested on a Class B misdemeanor charge of trademark counterfeiting and was taken to McLennan County Jail. She remained in custody Thursday afternoon. Bond information was not immediately available.