Texas Department of Public Safety troopers identified the man who died Thursday in a tractor-trailer rollover near Robinson as Joe Drake, 48, a Waco resident.
Emergency responders were called to Farm-to-Market Road 434, near Flying Heart Road east of Robinson, for the single-vehicle wreck at about 4:30 a.m. Drake was the only person in the truck and was found dead at the scene, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
It appears Drake was driving south on FM 434 when the truck left the road and rolled, Howard said.
The crash remains under investigation, he said.
Jail assault
A man jailed on a capital murder charge has been charged with assaulting a fellow McLennan County Jail inmate during a jailhouse scuffle earlier this week.
Keith Antione Spratt, who has been in jail for 596 days, was charged with a Class A misdemeanor after he was accused of injuring a fellow inmate Monday night at the Highway 6 jail. Spratt allegedly hit the inmate multiple times in the head and torso after the victim tried to protect another inmate.
“The affidavit states Spratt hit the inmate with a closed fist, causing the inmate to fall to the floor,” the affidavit states. “Spratt allegedly kicked the inmate multiple times, prompting the inmate to want charges filed against Spratt after the assault.”
Spratt has been in jail since June 2017 on a capital murder charge for the shooting death of Joshua Ladale Pittman, 37, who was killed in a murder-for-hire scheme in December 2015 at Pick N Pay Foodmart. Spratt was indicted in September 2017 along with Tyler Sherrod Clay, who was convicted in late December in the case and sentenced to life in prison. Spratt is currently waiting trial, authorities said.
Waco police stated detectives learned that Pittman had “set up” Spratt and Clay to be robbed, leading both men to conspire to murder Pittman. Clay allegedly paid Spratt to shoot and kill Pittman, court documents state.
Spratt remained in custody Friday with charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and violation of the conditions of a bond or protective order. His bond is listed at $1,330,000.
Indecency with child
Woodway police arrested a registered sex offender for the second time this month on charges that he exposed himself in store parking lots off of Hewitt Drive.
Adam Antonio Navarro, 32, was arrested Thursday on two third-degree felony charges of indecency with a child after police got reports that he had exposed his genitals and touched himself in front of a 16-year-old girl in January and a 15-year-old girl in December in the Walmart parking lot at 600 Hewitt Drive, according to arrest affidavits.
The reports about the alleged incidents outside Walmart were made after Navarro was arrested Feb. 7 on two Class B misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure. In those charges, two women who work at H-E-B reported separate incidents in which a man started a conversation with them in the parking lot, then exposed his genitals, Woodway police said. They connected the incidents at H-E-B to Navarro with help from a license plate number witnesses and the victims provided, Woodway Public Safety Director Bret Crook said at the time.
The newer charges are felonies because the alleged victims are underage, Crook said.
Navarro was convicted in 2006 of third-degree felony prohibited sexual conduct. He was placed on probation for 10 years and required to register as a sex offender for life. Sex offender registry information states the conviction was related to incest with a 15-year-old victim.
Navarro remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $20,000.