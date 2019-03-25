A Midway High School student is facing a felony charge after he was accused of hitting a fellow school student who was crossing Panther Way last week.
Jahden Loren Brown, 17, of Hewitt, was arrested Saturday in the case, in which a 14-year-old girl was reportedly “clipped” by a black vehicle late Thursday afternoon, police said. Police canvassed the area and developed leads shortly after the crash, leading police to question Brown.
Investigators determined that westbound traffic stopped to allow the girl to cross in the 600 block of Panther Way, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. While she tried to cross the roadway, the black sedan struck the girl and did not stop, the affidavit states.
The girl suffered a broken right wrist, broken right ankle and several bruises, the affidavit states. Individuals contacted the Hewitt Police Department with tips and Brown was questioned.
“Brown stated the female walked into the side of the car as he was driving,” the affidavit states.
Police continued the investigation and received an arrest warrant, charging Brown with a third degree felony charge of accident involving injury or death. Under Section 550.021 of the Texas Transportation Code, a driver who causes injury or death must stop and determine what aid is necessary.
Brown was booked into McLennan County Jail on Saturday.
Brown posted a bond listed at $5,000 on Saturday and was released from custody.
Aggravated assault
A Gholson man surrendered to authorities late Sunday on an aggravated assault charge after he allegedly held a pistol to a woman’s head and threatened to kill her in a dispute over a social media profile.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stephen Douglas McKinney, 47, shortly before midnight after surrounding the house in the 9100 block of Gholson Road.
Deputies responded to the call of an unarmed man who was hiding in the house, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. They set up a perimeter around the home after the caller told police McKinney was threatening the woman, the affidavit states. Authorities used a loudspeaker to order McKinney outside.
Several minutes later, McKinney came outside and was handcuffed, deputies reported. The woman and the caller were safe and detailed the incident to investigators, the affidavit states.
The woman said McKinney confronted her about changing her profile picture on social media, according to the affidavit. The man followed her into the bedroom and put the gun to the back of her head, pushed her onto the bed and threatened to kill her, the affidavit states.
After deputies took McKinney into custody, officers found a handgun on top of the kitchen cabinets and found a rifle in an office area, the affidavit states. Officers ran a background check and learned McKinney was sentenced in 2005 to 10 years on probation for an aggravated assault charge, deputies reported.
McKinney was taken to McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remained in custody Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $75,000.