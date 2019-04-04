Bellmead police released more details Thursday about an incident in which they say two East Texas men raped a woman with a mental disability at a Bellmead hotel in February.
With help from the U.S. Marshals Service, Bellmead officers arrested Mark Lipscomb, 44, of Omaha, Texas, on Tuesday, and Aundre Leron Walker, 39, of New Boston, turned himself in Wednesday at McLennan County Jail, each on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault, according to a press release from Sgt. Brenda Kinsey.
Police were called to a hotel in the 700 block of North Interstate 35 at about 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13, and a 25-year-old woman reported Lipscomb and Walker had raped her, Kinsey said.
They had provided a “substance capable of impairing” her mental ability, and she later tested positive for a drug, according to an arrest affidavit. The document does not identify the drug.
The woman was in a room with her husband, Lipscomb and Walker, and the pair raped her “during a period of time her husband had left,” Kinsey wrote in the press release.
“During an interview, Mark Lipscomb denied any sexual contact, however Aundre Walker confirmed that he and Mark Lipscomb both had sex with the victim at the same time,” the affidavit states.
Both have posted bond and been released from jail since their arrests.
Assault charge
Police are planning to arrest a teenager who they say was caught in an online video assaulting a female who appeared to be trying to end their relationship.
The Waco Police Department this week obtained a Class A misdemeanor arrest warrant for Jamarion Reese, 17, of Waco,
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said police began an investigation after they were made aware of the video that was posted in late March, depicting a “very violent assault that allegedly occurred” in Waco.
The misdemeanor assault warrant, charging Reese with assault was obtained this week, Swanton said. The man in the video and the female were involved in a dating relationship, he said.
“The investigation determined this was a case of dating violence and they have had a dating relationship for the past two years. Based on the investigation, a warrant was issued for Reese’s arrest,” Swanton said in a statement.
Individuals who posted the video online, including on Twitter, suggested the female was “pulling a prank on her boyfriend” by appearing to break up with him.
Officers said they are aware of Reese’s current location and will be serving the warrant, Swanton said. That location was not made public.
Reese was booked into McLennan County Jail on a parole violation on April 1 for an undisclosed offense for which he was convicted in juvenile court. Swanton would not confirm if Reese was in juvenile custody, but he said police are not actively seeking him.