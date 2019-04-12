A 33-year-old man turned himself in at McLennan County Jail on Friday afternoon after McLennan County Sheriff’s Office detectives got three felony warrants alleging he sexually abused a 10-year-old girl.
The girl told investigators Jan. 1 that Brian Wayne Davenport, of Mart, had assaulted her on two occasions, the first when she was 9, an arrest affidavit states. In a forensic interview, she said Davenport had touched her inappropriately then exposed himself to her and forced her to touch him while they were in a car in McLennan County, according to the affidavit.
“(The) victim said that Brian later apologized saying he will never do it again,” the affidavit states.
She described another incident in which Davenport forced her to touch him while they were lying on a bed, then again said he was sorry and that he would never do it again, according to the affidavit.
Deputies got warrants charging Davenport with first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child, second-degree felony indecency with a child and third-degree felony indecency with a child. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $105,000.
Meth arrests
Two men were arrested late Friday morning after police searching a McLennan County home for child pornography found methamphetamine at the property, officials said.
Thomas Michael Cornford, 26, and Edward Sutton, 39, were arrested after McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives with the Woodway Public Safety Department executed a search warrant at about 10:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Kennedy Lane, outside Bruceville-Eddy.
Cornford and Sutton were each arrested on a third-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, but the child pornography investigation remains ongoing, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
The investigation started when Woodway officers received a tip from the Texas Attorney General’s Office indicating child pornography may have been transferred out of the home, Woodway Public Safety Assistant Chief Larry Adams said. Woodway officers requested the assistance from the county, leading to the joint effort.
Adams said officers collected about 50 electronic devices during the raid Friday and are in the process of downloading information from the devices.