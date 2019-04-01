A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with an Axtell-area crash that killed two San Antonio residents early Saturday.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Shelby Lee Schroeder on several felony charges, including intoxicated manslaughter, in the wreck at Farm-to-Market Road 2311 and State Highway 31. Troopers said Schroeder ran a stop sign and struck a Hyundai sedan, killing Belinda Sanabria, 55, and her passenger, Matias Sanabria Mendoza, 50.
DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said the San Antonio residents were traveling east on Highway 31 around 3 a.m. when Schroeder’s GMC SUV struck their car, causing it to roll several times.
Howard said both Sanabria and Mendoza were pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger of the GMC received an “incapacitating injury” and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment.
Schroeder was also taken to the hospital for treatment of a possible injury. The name of the Schroeder’s passenger was not released Monday.
Troopers arrested Schroeder on felony charges of intoxicated manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and a misdemeanor charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Additional details to Schroeder’s arrest were not available Monday evening.
Hit and run
Waco police are seeking the public’s help following a hit-and-run incident that began with an argument at a Whataburger drive-thru late last week.
Police are searching for the driver who hit a motorcyclist around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at North 38th Street and Waco Drive. The motorist is believed to have been driving a green Ford Explorer with a roof rack and tinted windows. Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said the driver is a person of interest in the case and would like to speak to him.
Swanton said police found that the motorcyclist’s injuries were not life-threatening, but he described an incident that happened moments before at the drive-thru window of Whataburger, 1101 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Swanton said the motorcyclist got in an argument with the SUV driver about the time the SUV driver was taking to order. An officer who was nearby on a traffic stop went over to the two men and tried to defuse the situation twice.
The driver of the SUV left the parking lot before the motorcyclist but at some point began following him and then hit the motorcyclist on Waco Drive, police said.
Police on Monday released surveillance images of the scene from Whataburger’s outdoor security cameras.
Anyone with information about the identity of the driver is asked to contact Waco Crime Stoppers at 753-4357 or Waco police Detective John Clark at 750-3662. Callers do not have to give to identify themselves.
Attempted arson
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies early Monday arrested a Waco woman who squirted lighter fluid on her ex-boyfriend’s house in China Spring and tried to light it, an arrest affidavit states.
Deputies detained Brandie Denise McClendon, 39, around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call that she had tried to start a fire on the front porch and bedroom window of her ex-boyfriend’s home in the 200 block of Bedrock Trail. She was found walking about a quarter mile away on Old China Spring Road near Loyee Lane. Officers ran her name and discovered she had seven outstanding Class C misdemeanor warrants through Waco police.
McClendon was arrested after deputies interviewed her ex-boyfriend, who said he witnessed McClendon spraying the lighter fluid and attempting to light it because she was mad that another woman was at home with him, the affidavit states.
McClendon was arrested on the outstanding warrants and a second-degree felony charge of attempted arson. She was booked into McLennan County Jail, where she remained Monday with a bond listed at $25,000.
Police chase
A motorist who said he was running late for an appointment ended up in jail instead, after he drove on the wrong side of a street, then sped away instead of pulling over for police, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
Jacob Vaughn Kyle, 23, of Sachse, was spotted around 7:35 a.m. Monday driving his pickup truck east in the westbound lanes of Mars Drive near Midway High School.
A Hewitt police school resource officer directing traffic near Mars Drive and Old Hewitt Drive saw the truck driving with its hazard lights on against oncoming traffic.
“The suspect had traffic stopped so it couldn’t continue, and when the truck pulls up to where the officer was, the officer waves his hands to stop the driver,” Devlin said. “The vehicle stops and the officer asks him if he has an emergency, and the subject claims he is late for an appointment.”
The officer told Kyle to pull over, but the driver peeled out and zoomed away, Devlin said. The officer ran to his patrol car and pulled over the driver a short distance away, Devlin said.
The officer attempted to arrest Kyle on two Class B misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and driving without a valid license, but Kyle was initially noncompliant until the officer pointed a stun gun at him, Devlin said.
Kyle was placed in handcuffs and taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday afternoon. Bond information was not immediately available.
Sexual assault
A 27-year-old woman told police she escaped from a South Waco apartment where a man sexually assaulted her, recorded the assault and threatened her with a firearm before the man was arrested early Sunday morning.
Christopher Lamar Hall, of Robinson, was arrested at about 6 a.m., Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. The woman told police she ran from the apartment after Hall had held her for about five to six hours.
“She said she was held in that South Waco apartment where she was assaulted at gunpoint, sexually assaulted, and he made a sexual video of her and refused to let her leave the house,” Swanton said. “She was able to get away at about 6 a.m. and notify us.”
Police went to the apartment and found Hall. He was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail.
Swanton said Hall allegedly filmed the sexual assault on his cellphone. The woman suffered non life-threatening injuries, Swanton said.
Hall was arrested on two second-degree felony charges of sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a state jail felony charge of invasive visual recording and a Class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful restraint.
He remained in custody Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $185,000.