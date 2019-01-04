Waco police arrested a 34-year-old man Thursday who they believe sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl in February, an arrest affidavit states.
Juan Depaz-Alpizar, of Waco, was arrested after a witness told detectives Depaz-Alpizar had sexually assaulted the girl, according to the affidavit. The girl had “a hard time speaking about what happened to her” but identified on an anatomical drawing where Depaz-Alpizar had touched her, the affidavit states.
Depaz-Alpizar denied allegations and said he did not know why the girl would claim he sexually assaulted her, the affidavit states.
Police got a warrant charging Depaz-Alpizar with first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child and arrested him at his Waco home Thursday.
He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $25,000 and was also being held on an immigration detainer, according to jail records.
Injury to child
A Waco man was arrested late Thursday night after police said he hit a child under the age of 14 with a belt for not knowing how to play with a toy, then interfered with a call to police to report the incident in September.
Eugenio L. Enriquez, 51, of Waco, was arrested shortly before midnight on a state jail felony charge of injury to a child and a Class A misdemeanor charge of interference with a call for emergency assistance.
“(The victim) reported (the) defendant hit him when he got mad. (The) victim was hit on his stomach and back,” the arrest affidavit states.
Enriquez took a phone away from a family member who tried to report the incident to police, according to the affidavit. He and the family member got into a car, and the family member was later able to ask a bystander to call police on their behalf, the affidavit states.
Officers took pictures of injuries to the child’s arms, stomach, legs and buttocks, according to the affidavit. Police tried to talk to Enriquez, but he did not provide information about the incident, the affidavit states.
He was arrested at his Waco home and remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $7,000.
Drug possession
A man tried to divert attention away from the smell of marijuana coming from his car during a traffic stop Thursday by claiming to be a Mart Youth Baseball and Softball League coach, Mart Police Chief Paul Cardenas said.
Police stopped the man near the intersection of East Texas Avenue and North Pearl Street at about 6 p.m. for driving without the car’s headlights on, the arrest affidavit states. When the officer approached the driver, identified as Rashi M. Sharp, 35, of Mart, Sharp got out of the car and identified himself as a coach with the Mart Youth Baseball and Softball League, Cardenas said.
“When the officer stopped him, he jumped out the of the car and identified himself as a baseball coach,” Cardenas said. “Sharp tried to use his status as (a) Mart little league baseball coach to deter (the) officer from following through with procedures for traffic stop.”
A Mart Youth Baseball and Softball League official said Sharp may have occasionally volunteered to assist in coaching baseball games but that the league does not have official paid coaches. Sharp will no longer be allowed to volunteer with the league after his arrest, the official said.
After smelling marijuana, the officer asked Sharp where the marijuana odor was coming from, the affidavit states. Sharp reportedly told the officer he had “roaches in the ashtray.”
The officer asked Sharp if those were the only items in the car before Sharp said he had four ecstasy pills in his backpack inside the car, the affidavit states. Inside the backpack, the officer found drug paraphernalia, including a scale, a large glass jar with suspected marijuana residue, and multiple clear plastic baggies.
Officers discovered Sharp had an outstanding Class C misdemeanor warrant for driving without a valid license in Waco.
Sharp was arrested on a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. He remained jailed Friday afternoon with a bond listed at $3,000.