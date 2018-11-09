A 53-year-old McGregor man was arrested Thursday after McGregor police believe he sexually abused a girl over a three-year period starting in 2015, an arrest affidavit states.
A man reported the alleged abuse by Bert Glenn Gilbreath to McGregor police earlier this week, after the man’s high-school-aged daughter told him a friend had told her of being abused by Gilbreath, according to the affidavit.
Officials interviewed the alleged victim and her friends and others who were aware of her claims, the affidavit states. The girl recalled at least three specific instances of sexual abuse, which included forced touching and being forced to undress, according to the affidavit.
The girl’s mother was aware of her claims but did not believe her, the affidavit states.
McGregor police arrested Gilbreath on Thursday evening on a warrant charging first-degree felony continuous sexual abuse of a child. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $100,000.
Sexual assault arrest
A Riesel man was in jail Friday on a sexual assault charge after a female caregiver accused him of forcing himself on her.
The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hendley Lamond Wiley, 41, of Riesel, Thursday in an Oct. 25 incident in which he was accused of assaulting 38-year-old woman who was helping him after he showered, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
The warrant states that Wiley was leaving the bathroom when he asked his caregiver to get his glasses off his nightstand, the affidavit states.
As the woman reached for the glasses, Wiley pushed her shoulders down and tried to remove her pants, the affidavit states. He exposed himself to her and tried to sexually assault the woman before she was able to escape.
The woman drove to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center while on the phone with 911, the affidavit states. She later reported the incident to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.
Wiley faces a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $25,000.