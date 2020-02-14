Fingerprints from a January robbery at a North Waco dollar store helped police identify a suspect who was arrested this week, an arrest affidavit states.
Kent Durand Anderson, 56, of Waco, was arrested after police obtained a warrant charging him in the Jan. 10 robbery of the Family Dollar at 1809 Summer Ave.
According to the affidavit, police were called to the Family Dollar after a man entered the store and displayed what appeared to be a black pistol in his pocket. The man indicated that if the clerk did not give him money, he would “blow her head off,” the affidavit states.
The man did not wear a mask and exposed his face to the clerk, according to the affidavit.
Fingerprints were pulled from the store and led police to identify the man as Anderson, police reported. The clerk positively identified Anderson as the man who robbed the store of $650 to $700, the affidavit states.
Anderson was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and taken to McLennan County Jail. Police said they also are investigating whether he was involved in other robberies.
He was released by Wednesday on $25,000 bond.
Worker rescue
Waco firefighters rescued a worker who was struck by an excavator and fell into a 16-foot-deep trench along Peach Street on Friday afternoon, officials said.
It appears the worker was standing on metal bracing part way in the trench when the excavator hit and briefly pinned the man, who fell 10 to 12 feet when the equipment was moved away from him, Waco fire Battalion Chief Ben Samarripa said. Firefighters and American Medical Response crews responded to the 400 block of Peach Street shortly before 3:30 p.m. The fire department’s technical rescue team also responded, Samarripa said.
A firefighter and AMR team member placed a ladder in the trench, provided immediate aid to the man and placed him on a back board. Crews used a basket to lift the worker out, guiding him along a ladder up to ground level, Samarripa said.
The man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, and the extent of his injuries was unknown late Friday afternoon, he said.
The worker is employed by a contractor the city hired for a utility project in East Waco that started in November, Waco water utilities spokesman Jonathan Echols said. The $2.8 million project involves the installation of new 16-inch waterlines and 12-inch waterlines and is scheduled to wrap up this summer, Echols said.
23 pounds of pot
A Waco man was arrested Thursday morning after a traffic stop uncovered prescription pills and about 23 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle, police said.
Waco police arrested Matthew Isiah McGowan, 24, on a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone and a second-degree felony charge of delivery of marijuana in a drug-free zone. Street crimes and patrol officers stopped McGowan near 29th Street and Hubby Avenue at about 10:15 a.m. and found the marijuana and seven-and-a-half pills, which McGowan was not authorized to have, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
The drug-free zone enhancements appear to be related to a playground at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church.
McGowan was taken to McLennan County Jail and had been released by Friday evening on $105,000 bond.
