Waco police arrested a 22-year-old man Tuesday on a Bellmead warrant charging him with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Officers detained Brian Gonzalez, of Bellmead, at about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and found he was wanted on the Bellmead warrant, according to police reports. Officers also found drugs and a firearm in his possession, according to police.
The girl told investigators during a forensic interview in January that Gonzalez coerced her into performing a sexual act on him, according to the arrest affidavit. He assaulted her multiple times at a Bellmead residence, first when she was 13, according to the affidavit.
She told investigators Gonzalez threatened to tell her family she had smoked cigars if she did not engage in sex acts with him, Bellmead police Sgt. Brenda Kinsey said. The girl was fearful and complied with Gonzalez under duress, Kinsey said.
Gonzalez was taken to McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child, a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class A misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance and a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. He remained in jail Wednesday with bond listed at $17,000.
Knife at Waco High
A 15-year-old Waco High School student was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after a social media video spread online, showing the student carrying a knife on campus.
Waco Independent School District administration and Waco ISD police removed the student from campus late Wednesday morning after he was seen outside the school building carrying a knife he pulled from his backpack. The incident was captured on Instagram video and circulated online, causing Waco High School Principal Ed Love to call parents about the incident.
Waco ISD spokesman Kyle DeBeer said administrators were notified at about 11 a.m. by a student about an interaction between two other students on the high school campus.
Both students left the area without incident, but after the initial interaction, one of the students later took a knife from his backpack and walked around the area. A video of the student with the knife was posted on social media.
Police and administrators were made aware of the confrontation before the video was posted on social media, DeBeer said. Police detained the student and removed him from campus on a Class A misdemeanor charge of deadly conduct.
DeBeer said another student first notified school administrator about seeing the student with the knife, prompting police and staff to respond immediately to the accusation. Love told parents in the call that the incident did not cause any interruption to the school day, but authorities acted quickly to address it.
In the video, the student is not seen swinging the knife or threatening any other people with the weapon. DeBeer said in addition to the criminal charge, the student will likely face separate discipline process to be conducted by the school administrators.
The juvenile’s name was not released by authorities.
Assault with machete
Bellmead police arrested a man armed with a machete Tuesday morning at Eastgate Plaza, 2500 Bellmead Drive, after he swung with weapon at a man cleaning a business, Bellmead police Sgt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Police responded to the shopping center at about 10:25 a.m. A man cleaning a business’ restroom told police he asked Albert Richard Thatcher, 56, of Waco, to leave the business because Thatcher was bathing in a bathroom sink and causing water to pool on the floor, Kinsey said.
The man said Thatcher gathered his belongings and put them on a table and was becoming angry, when the man saw a “long stick that was broken and pointed at one end” near Thatcher’s belongings and became nervous Thatcher would use the stick against him, Kinsey said.
“The victim stated that is when Thatcher pulled the machete from his bag and began to chase him with the machete around the business,” Kinsey wrote in a press release. “Thatcher eventually swung the machete at the victim and the victim was able to defend the attack with the stick he had grabbed from Thatcher.”
The man was able to get away from Thatcher before police arrived, she said. Officers arrested Thatcher on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $10,000.
Vehicle burglaries
Waco police Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old man suspected in a string of up to 25 vehicle burglaries over he last few weeks in North Waco and the China Spring area.
Jacob Aaron Elting, of Waco, was arrested at Richland Mall and was charged with car burglary and firearm theft. Since mid-April, Waco police have been investigating the string of burglaries of unlocked cars, mostly in North Waco but extending into China Spring, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies also helped in the investigation and reported additional burglaries in the county. Swanton said the Waco cases may include up to 25 burglaries tied to Elting.
Police arrested Elting Tuesday afternoon on two Class A misdemeanor charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and a state jail felony charge of theft of a firearm. Swanton said Elting is accused of stealing a gun from an unlocked vehicle during the burglary spree.
Elting remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with a bond listed at $4,000. Authorities said additional charges may be pending following additional investigation.