Waco police have arrested a man accused of raping a woman with an intellectual disability and giving her a sexually transmitted disease, an arrest affidavit states.
Kerry Demarse Bradley, 18, of Waco, was arrested Friday after a medical examination found the infection in January. The woman told medical staff she was sexually active.
Officials with Adult Protective Services investigated the claim and learned the woman had made an outcry that Bradley had raped her at least twice between August and January. Officials turned the case over to police for investigation.
The affidavit states the woman is unable to speak due to her disabilities, but she underwent a forensic interview with a doctor through the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children. In the interview, the woman indicated she was raped on two separate times by Bradley at a home in East Waco.
“(Police) learned that the doctor documented that the victim has significant developmental and a decreased mental capacity,” the affidavit states. “(Police) learned the doctor documented the victim’s mental ability at the level of early elementary school.”
Police obtained a warrant charging Bradley with a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault. Bradley was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday with a bond listed at $40,000.
Aggravated assault
A Hewitt man was arrested late Sunday night after he rammed his vehicle into his girlfriend’s car, broke her nose and assaulted her son after a family gathering, Hewitt Assistant Police Chief Tuck Saunders said.
Police were called to the 700 block of Kimberly Drive at about 9:30 p.m., when family members reported Bobby Jason Hines, 36, had returned to the home as his 40-year-old girlfriend and her 17-year-old son were leaving.
According to preliminary reports, Saunders said Hines, who had been at the gathering earlier, returned to see his girlfriend leaving and rammed his car into her car.
“They had a disturbance earlier in the night and they ended up separating,” Saunders said. “She and her son were leaving and that is when he used his car to ram her car.”
After the crash, the woman got out and Hines approached her, Saunders said. Hines, who was allegedly intoxicated, walked up to his girlfriend when her son stepped in between the couple.
The woman’s son was knocked down, and Hines then began to attack the woman, Saunders said. Hines allegedly hit the woman in her head, causing bruises, swelling and a broken nose.
Officers arrived and arrested Hines. The woman was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment, Saunders said.
Inside Hines’ car, officers found an open container of beer. Police said Hines was intoxicated while driving his car and assaulting the woman and her son.
Hines was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault and a Class B misdemeanor charge of DWI. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday with a bond listed at $27,500.
Weekend stabbing
A 40-year-old Waco man was arrested this past weekend after he allegedly stabbed another man in the Brook Oaks neighborhood, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Antonio Jerome Weaver was arrested Saturday after police arrived on a call around 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Live Oak Avenue.
Swanton said a 21-year-old man was found with a knife wound to his right arm after a fight with Weaver.
Police believed Weaver was nearby and SWAT officers were called to help find the man, Swanton said. Before SWAT officers arrived, Weaver was found and arrested on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The injured man received medical attention for his injury, Swanton said. Police took Weaver to McLennan County Jail, where he remained in custody Monday with a bond listed at $50,000.