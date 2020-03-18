Authorities Tuesday arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly held a woman against her will, bound her using zip ties, raped her and threatened her with a gun, according to an arrest affidavit.
Manuel Flores Jr., of Waco, was arrested after Beverly Hills police were called to a home Tuesday, where a woman claimed Flores unlawfully entered her home to confront her and raped her. She detailed the attack to officers who took her to a local hospital for medical treatment, officers reported.
The affidavit states Flores entered her home and ordered the woman to get on her knees Tuesday. He allegedly used zip ties to bind her hand and feet before he forced her to perform oral sex on him.
Flores allegedly raped the woman and held her against her will throughout the night, the affidavit states. He allegedly raped her again and “made (the woman) tell him why he should not kill her with a gun and he also displayed a knife.”
The woman was taken to the hospital, where a sexual assault kit was completed, the affidavit states. Officers also collected evidence inside the woman’s home, officers reported.
Beverly Hills officers arrested Flores Tuesday on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault. He remained in custody Wednesday with a bond listed at $1 million.
Hit-and-run
Waco police arrested a 21-year-old Moody man Tuesday, two days after they believe he hit and injured a bicyclist while driving on New Road near Franklin Avenue and left the area, Officer Garen Bynum said.
Officers arrested Nathan Barnum on a third-degree felony warrant charging failure to stop and render aid and took him to McLennan County Jail.
The bicyclist was found Sunday with significant injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Bynum said. With no suspect at the scene, police posted a message on social media seeking information about the driver.
Detectives identified Barnum as the suspect and arrested him on the felony warrant Tuesday, Bynum said.
Barnum was released from jail Tuesday after posting bond listed at $3,000.
Child pornography
A man suspected of downloading more than 100 images of child pornography was arrested as Waco police Crimes Against Children detectives, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office detectives and Department of Homeland Security officers executed a search warrant at his North Waco home Tuesday, an arrest affidavit states.
Tristan Heathe Dugger, 48, of Waco, was taken to McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of possession with intent to promote child pornography.
Federal officials got a warrant to search the home after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating child pornography was being downloaded to a computer there.
Dugger was home at the time of the search and told officers “he is the individual with the email address at that IP address and that he is the only one with access to it, confessing to owning the account which downloaded the child pornography,” the affidavit states.
Dugger remained in jail on the local charge Wednesday with bond listed at $25,000. Federal charges may be pending, officials said.
