McLennan County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a West man Monday who they believe sexually assaulted a teenage girl in August, an arrest affidavit states.
During an interview in December at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, the girl said she was in a relationship with Elton Wayne Marsh Jr., 21, and that they had sex, the affidavit states. She described one incident in which she had sex with Marsh while she was under the influence of marijuana, according to the affidavit.
“It is common for perpetrators of this crime to provide victims with drugs, (so) that they are voluntarily taken to compromise their ability to consent to aid in the commission of the sexual assault,” the affidavit states.
The document does not state how old the girl is or who provided the marijuana.
Marsh was released on $10,000 bond.
Assault with weapon
Police arrested a man staying at a Bellmead hotel Monday after he attacked a woman and threatened her with a knife, Bellmead police Sgt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Police arrested Harold Gene Ingalls, 40, after officers were called to WoodSpring Suites at 705 N. Interstate 35 shortly before midnight Sunday for a report of a woman screaming, Kinsey said. Officers met Ingalls, who was in a relationship with the 25-year-old woman, when they arrived, she said.
Officers determined Ingalls had hit, kicked and bitten the woman, causing injuries to her head and arms, Kinsey said. She also told officers Ingalls threatened her with a knife.
First responders treated her injuries at the hotel, but she did not go to a hospital, Kinsey said.
Police arrested Ingalls on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Freestone County warrants charging aggravated assault causing bodily injury and interference with an emergency request.
He remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $29,000.