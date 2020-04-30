A Waco man was arrested Thursday on charges that he raped a 16-year-old girl outside a local school in October, an arrest affidavit states.
Joshua Jermarr Thompson, 29, was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child. Thompson, who remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday, is accused of assaulting a 16-year-old girl outside a Waco Independent School District school in October after meeting her online, the affidavit states.
The affidavit states an interview was done with the girl and a sexual assault test was completed.
Thompson went to the girl’s school for an arranged meeting, the affidavit states. She told Thompson she was a virgin, that she was scared and that she refused to participate in sexual activities, but the “defendant was strong,” according to the affidavit.
The girl returned to school and told someone what happened, the affidavit states. Police stated Thompson was aware of her age at the time of the assault.
Police got a search warrant for Thompson’s phone and collected evidence, including data showing he was at or near the school when the assault took place, the affidavit states. Thompson denied the accusations and claimed a fictitious account was used to link him electronically to the victim, according to court documents.
Thompson was arrested and booked into McLennan County Jail. He remained in custody Thursday with a bond listed at $20,000.
Arson arrests
Waco police made arrests on arson charges in two unrelated cases at Waco homes Wednesday, Waco fire Marshal Lt. Riley Kilgo said.
Emilio Elias Jr., 35, of Waco, was arrested after a witness reported seeing him lighting items on fire in a house in the 2200 block of Cumberland Avenue and throwing other items out of the house, according to reports from fire investigators and police. Firefighters responded to the house at about 3:15 a.m. and forced their way inside using an ax, according to a fire report. Little fire damage was done to the home with the exception of a chair in the living room, according to the report.
Police detained Elias and later arrested him on a first-degree felony charge of arson. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $100,000.
At about 1:20 p.m., firefighters responded to a house in the 1600 block of Blackmon Street, where a witness reported seeing Corey Lynn Davis, 31, of Waco, pouring flammable liquid on the porch, in the yard and around vehicles on the property while a woman and her child were in the house, Kilgo said.
Police arrived and arrested Davis after he attempted to run from them, and the liquid was not ignited, Kilgo said. Investigators collected gas cans and lighter fluid as evidence, he said.
Davis was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of arson, a Class A misdemeanor charge of evading arrest and a Class B misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $60,000.
Police and fire marshals are continuing to investigate each case, Kilgo said. He thanked Waco police for their immediate response and assistance in each incident Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.