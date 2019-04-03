An East Texas man turned himself in to McLennan County Jail officials Wednesday morning after Bellmead police accused him of raping a 23-year-old woman with a mental disability in February, an arrest affidavit states.
Aundre Leron Walker, 39, of New Boston, was booked into jail on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault. Walker provided a “substance capable of impairing” the woman’s mental ability, and the woman also has a mental disability, according to the affidavit.
“Text messages indicating the presence of drugs were collected as evidence,” the affidavit states. The document does not state what type of drug police believe was involved.
Walker remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $25,000.
Hit-and-run ID
Waco police have identified a man wanted for questioning in a March 28 hit-and-run motorcycle crash, thanks to help from the public.
The Waco Police Department this week released photos of the driver and the SUV he allegedly used to intentionally strike a motorcyclist around 2:30 a.m. on Waco Drive near 38th Street, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
“With the assistance of our public, we have identified a person of interest in this case. The investigation is continuing,” Swanton said in a statement Wednesday.
Police reported that the incident stemmed from an argument between the motorcyclist and the SUV driver at a drive-through line at Whataburger, 1101 N. Valley Mills Drive.
An officer who was nearby on a traffic stop went over to the two men and tried to defuse the situation twice. The SUV driver left, but soon began following the motorcyclist and hit him, then fled the scene, police said.
The motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but described the incident at Whataburger to police.
No one was arrested for the aggravated assault incident on Wednesday. Swanton said the investigation is still ongoing.
CVS hit-and-run
Police were searching Wednesday afternoon for occupants who fled a car after it struck and injured a pedestrian at a CVS pharmacy at 601 N. Valley Mills Drive, police said.
Police were called to the drugstore around 2:45 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing a white Nissan Versa hit a 32-year-old man in the parking lot, then slam into an unoccupied vehicle, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. Witnesses reported that two males and two females abandoned the car and ran.
The 32-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with leg injuries that were described as serious but not life-threatening, Bynum said. Police searched the surrounding neighborhood and quickly found and detained two men behind a Dumpster near Pep Boys.
Officers continued to investigate the crash Wednesday, Bynum said.
Restaurant hit by car
A driver struck the front of an East Waco fast-food restaurant, injuring two workers inside, Waco Fire Battalion Chief Patrick Kerwin said.
Emergency responders were called to Church’s Chicken, 1325 E. Waco Drive, shortly before 6 p.m., when a driver jumped the curb and hit the front of the building near the walk-up window. Two employees were taken to a local hospital for evaluation, Kerwin said. Any injuries appeared to be minor, he said.
The driver was not injured and was not arrested, police said. Officers on scene declined to comment on the cause of the crash or to say whether any citations were issued.
Some damage was visible to the front of the building. An interior support beam was moved about 6 inches, Kerwin said.
The restaurant’s plans were unclear immediately after the wreck as officials worked to get in touch with the operator.