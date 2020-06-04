After a nine-month investigation, Waco police arrested a man Tuesday accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on Labor Day last year, arrest affidavits state.
Aaron Wade Kaponolani Lee, 29, was arrested Tuesday on multiple child sex crime charges after a relatives notified Waco police last year that the girl had reported being sexually abused in multiple ways, according to the affidavits.
After reviewing the girl’s reports, police executed a search warrant at Lee’s Waco home. Family members also confirmed statements the girl made to investigators, and Lee declined to speak to police, affidavits state.
Police received warrants for Lee’s arrest and took him into custody on three first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact and a third-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by exposure. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $1.25 million.
Chase, DWI with child
A Waco man was arrested after police believe he was drunk when he drove his 7-year-old daughter to a doughnut shop Thursday morning, then led police on a chase and crashed into a police vehicle when they tried to pull him over, Hewitt police said.
Callers reported to police they believed the man, John Wesley Craig, 37, of Waco, was drunk while driving with a child in the car after he went through the drive-thru at Dunkin Donuts, 1701 Hewitt Drive, shortly after 8 a.m., Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said. Officers spotted the vehicle and tried to pull it over, reporting Craig was driving recklessly on Hewitt Drive, he said.
Craig did not stop and was speeding as he entered a residential area, though speeds were not excessive, Assistant Police Chief Tuck Sanders said. Near the intersection of Old Temple Road and Neely Road, Craig crashed head-on with a Hewitt police vehicle that had come to a stop, Sanders said. The officer and the police dog in the vehicle were not injured.
Craig continued to evade officers, making his way to Interstate 35, and police called off the chase in an effort to protect the child’s safety, officials said.
Devlin said officers sent out information about the chase and vehicle to surrounding agencies, and by about 9:20 a.m., Woodway Public Safety Department officers found the car in a Woodway neighborhood and found Craig and his daughter, who was not hurt.
Craig had taken the vehicle’s license plates off in an attempt to hide the vehicle, Devlin said.
Hewitt officers identified Craig as the driver, Sanders said. Craig was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance before he was taken to McLennan County Jail.
He remained in jail Thursday on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony charge of endangering a child, a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence, a state jail felony charge of DWI with a child and two Class A misdemeanor charges of evading arrest and fleeing from an officer. Bond information was not immediately available.
Civil rights violation
A former Texas Juvenile Justice Department officer was arrested Wednesday in connection with her alleged relationship with a teenage boy she met earlier this year at a state lockup in Mart, an arrest affidavit states.
Torie Renee Landmesser, 26, of Waco, is charged with violation of civil rights of a person in custody, a state jail felony. The Texas Office of the Inspector General filed the charges against Landmesser, who was hired in March 2019 as a correctional officer at the McLennan County State Juvenile Corrections Facility.
The teen, now 19, was released on parole in early February, and the two began their physical relationship after his release, the affidavit states.
Waco police arrested the teen May 11 at Landmesser’s Waco home on a an out-of-county warrant connected to a Houston carjacking, the affidavit states.
Soon after the arrest, family members reported the relationship to juvenile authorities. The affidavit states the teenager called his mother and Landmesser while in jail, giving authorities access to their conversations.
In the phone calls, the two “confessed their love for each other and their desire to get married,” the affidavit states. Officers spoke to the jailed teenager and he denied being in any kind of relationship with Landmesser, the affidavit states.
At the end of May, authorities spoke with Landmesser about the allegations. She reportedly said she did have sex with the parolee at her home, knowing he was on parole, and she had visited him at his Houston home after his release.
Landmesser was suspended without pay May 21 as a result of the ongoing investigation into the relationship. TJJD spokesman Brian Sweany said Landmesser was formally terminated from her position Thursday.
Landmesser was booked into McLennan County Jail on Wednesday and released from custody Thursday after posting a bond listed at $5,000.
