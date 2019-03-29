Police arrested a 21-year-old man in Galveston County and brought him back to McLennan County on Thursday on charges that he hacked someone else’s Magic the Gathering online gaming account and stole $3,668 in Event Tickets last year.
Event Tickets, which originate at $1 each, are used as currency in the game and are bought and sold on secondary markets.
Marc Anthony Kaake, of Waco, accessed the account in May and transferred Event Tickets to his account before selling them, according to an arrest affidavit. Two people who own the hacked account reported the missing property to Waco police and later told officers Kaake did not have permission to sell the property, the affidavit states.
Kaake was arrested on charges of theft of between $2,500 and $30,000, and breach of computer security, both state-jail felony charges. He was released from McLennan County Jail on $15,000 bond Friday.
Pot arrest
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized almost 15 pounds of marijuana and one Adderall pill during a traffic stop on Interstate 35 late Wednesday night, an arrest affidavit states.
Abigail Padilla, 20, of San Marcos, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of possession of more than 5 pounds of marijuana and a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Deputies stopped Padilla shortly before midnight for a headlight out on her 2011 Toyota sedan as she drove north near mile marker 323 in Lorena, according to the affidavit. They smelled marijuana at the vehicle, the affidavit states.
“I asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, and she stated there was not,” the officer wrote in the affidavit. “I asked Abigail if I could search the backpack that was in the front passenger seat, and she stated that I could.”
The officer found a joint and clear plastic bag with an orange pill inside that Padilla said was Adderall she did not have a prescription for, the affidavit states.
“Abigail was then placed into handcuffs and advised she was being detained while I searched the rest of her vehicle,” the affidavit states. “Abigail advised she had more marijuana in the vehicle.”
A black duffel bag in the trunk had several bags of marijuana, and the deputy confiscated a total of 14.8 pounds of marijuana from the car, according to the affidavit.
Padilla was taken to McLennan County Jail and released on a $15,000 bond by Thursday afternoon.