An argument at a Whataburger drive-thru early Thursday morning led to a suspected hit-and-run about a mile away that injured a motorcyclist, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
A driver followed the motorcyclist after they were in an argument at Wataburger, 1101 N. Valley Mills Drive, and intentionally hit the motorcyclist before leaving the area, Swanton said.
He said police were initially called at about 2:30 a.m. to the area of North 38th Street and Waco Drive, where the motorcyclist had been left injured in the street.
“The motorcyclist and another vehicle were both in the drive-thru when they became involved in an argument,” Swanton said. “The driver of the other vehicle left, and when the motorcyclist pulled out, witnesses said the driver of the other vehicle reappeared and started following the motorcyclist.”
The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries, Swanton said. A detailed description of the automobile that hit the motorcyclist was not made public Thursday.
Police are continuing to investigate and search for the driver of the vehicle, Swanton said.
Gambling raid
Police disabled 12 eight-liner machines Thursday and arrested a man on a charge that he was running an illegal gambling operation at a smoke shop on Waco Drive.
Police arrested Abdullah Ahmen Ali-Yawanesh, 55, on a Class A misdemeanor charge of keeping an illegal gambling place, after executing a search warrant about 2 p.m. at Smoke-N-More, 1920 W. Waco Drive, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Ali-Yawanesh’s formal affiliation with the store remains unclear. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, but bond information was not immediately available.
“There is serious cash that goes through these businesses, and part of the problem is that these (establishments) fund other illegal activities,” Swanton said.
Police believe some gambling operations send proceeds to terrorist organizations overseas and that some are used to launder proceeds from other illegal activity, including drug sales, he said.
“There are so many different crimes that go in relation with this,” Swanton said.
He did not offer details of any ancillary illegal activity related to the shop searched Thursday. The store is across the street from a church and next door to a child care facility, homes and other businesses.
“The problem is the illegal activities that surrounds this,” Swanton said. “There are homes, a church, legitimate businesses, all within 50 yards of this smoke shop, so it is just detrimental to a neighborhood.”
A state law passed in 1993 created a so-called “fuzzy animal” exception to a statewide prohibition on gambling, allowing coin-operated gambling machines offering prizes in the form of merchandise worth up to $5.
The city has a licensing system for video eight-liner machines, and police have made several gambling arrests in recent years based on undercover operations gathering evidence of stores paying out cash prizes in violation of state law.
“The main message we are trying to get across to illegal gambling operations, to people who run this type of business inside our city, is that we are not going to put up with it and we will come after you,” Swanton said. “Chances are we’ve already been in your business and we have just not had time to secure the search warrant, but when we do the next time you see us will be with our SWAT team.”
Neighborhood gunfire
No one was hurt by gunfire that hit a home and cars in the 1600 block of Barron Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Residents reported hearing the gunfire, and responding officers found the home and two cars that had been hit, Swanton said.
“We found multiple shell casings in the street, but there were no injuries,” he said.
It is unclear how many shots were fired. Officers believe at least two people fired at least two types of firearms, likely from a moving vehicle, Swanton said.
No one was arrested, and police continue to investigate, he said.