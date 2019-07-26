Waco police have identified the man who they say was killed Thursday when he crashed head-on into a First United Methodist Church van that was carrying eight people on Lake Shore Drive.
Mark Vanmartur, 50, Waco, was died in the crash, which is still under investigation, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton.
Swanton said Vanmartur’s Plymouth van was traveling east on Lake Shore Drive at about 3 p.m. when he traveled into the path of the church van, striking it head-on.
Vanmartur was killed at the scene, while his 7-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries but was able to walk around after the crash. Eight people in the church van, including several children, suffered non life-threatening injuries and were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment.
Swanton said the preliminary investigation stated Vanmartur crossed the center line and drove into the path of the church van for an unknown reason. He was pronounced dead by McLennan County Justice of the Peace W.H. “Pete” Peterson.
Police blocked traffic off Lake Shore Drive from 19th Street to Airport Road for about two hours. The roadway was reopened to traffic shortly after 5 p.m.
Swanton said the crash remains under investigation.
Axtell-area crash
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers have identified the driver killed in the two-vehicle crash Thursday near Axtell that also killed a 16-year-old passenger of the second vehicle.
James Stanton Jr., 63, of Groesbeck, was killed when he pulled onto State Highway 31 from Farm-to-Market Road 2311 at about 10 a.m. in a Ford SUV, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said. Stanton failed to yield right of way and crashed into a Toyota pickup truck carrying the 16-year-old passenger, Howard said.
The teen, whose name and hometown have not been released, died at the scene, while the truck driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, Howard said.
Howard said the crash investigation remains ongoing.
Woman found dead identified
The body of a woman discovered late Thursday afternoon was identified as the missing elderly woman police were searching for earlier this week, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Friday.
A homeless man walking along abandoned railroad tracks near South 20th Street and Mary Avenue on Thursday found the body of Lelia Norfus, 75, of Waco, in a ditch near the tracks, Swanton said. No signs of foul play were evident, but the body was sent off for an autopsy to determine her cause of death.
Norfus was reported missing Tuesday evening, he said. Police published information about Norfus late Tuesday night asking for information about her whereabouts, saying she suffers from dementia, can become easily confused and is known to wander off to various locations.
Several family members of Norfus arrived at the railroad tracks Thursday evening. Family members and friends cried and hugged after hearing reports of the discovery as police made notification of the death.
Autopsy results remained pending Friday, Swanton said.
Theft by deception
A Waco man was arrested after police say he deceived another man by claiming he needed hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay legal fees or be sent to prison, an arrest affidavit states.
Terrance Lee Spears, 24, was arrested at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon when deputies learned Waco police had put out a warrant for Spears’ arrest charging first-degree felony theft by deception.
According the affidavit, Spears befriended a local man through the internet in 2017 and claimed he was having “money troubles and legal woes that required money he did not have.”
The man gave Spears money, and Spears continued to claim he had new legal fees he needed to pay or he would go to prison, the affidavit states. At the time of their communication, Spears had a total of $1,087 in legal fees for probation fees and court costs that were unpaid.
The man told investigators he had sent Spears a total of $451,753.66 in the course of their conversations, including more than $60,000 since last month, the affidavit states.
“None of the events Terrence told (the victim) are true, but were used to keep (the victim) giving Terrence money using deception,” the affidavit states. “(The victim) would not have given Terrence the money without the deception used by Terrence.”
Spears remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $25,000.
Burglary arrest
Footsteps inside a South Waco home led to the arrest of a suspected burglar at a South Waco home early Friday morning, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Derek Kain Alvarado, 29, of Waco, was arrested on several charges following the overnight burglary investigation in the 2100 block of Primrose Avenue. Police captured Alvarado after he ran from a house in the area with items taken from a previous car burglary, Swanton said.
A woman at the home called police and reported hearing footsteps in her home around 2 a.m. Swanton said police met with the woman outside her home when they heard a window break out of the back of the home.
Police spotted Alvarado running from the back of the house, and they chased him down and arrested him, Swanton said.
In his possession, Alvarado was found to have several bags of items with him, Swanton said. Some items belonged to the woman who called police, and police also found an identification card that belonged to a resident who lived about a half-mile away in the 2900 block of Sarah Street, he said.
Officers got in touch with the resident on Sarah Street and learned the card was taken from a vehicle. Alvarado was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation, a Class A misdemeanor charge of burglary of a motor vehicle and a Class A misdemeanor charge of evading arrest.
He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday afternoon. Bond information was not immediately available.