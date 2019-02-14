The driver of a Western Star tractor-trailer was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Robinson early Thursday morning, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Troopers were called to Farm-to-Market Road 434, near Flying Heart Road east of Robinson, and found the truck overturned and the driver dead, Howard said. The driver was the only person in the truck, he said.
It appears the driver may have been tired and left the road before the truck rolled, according to preliminary reports.
The driver’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.
Doctor arrested
A local physician was arrested Thursday for allegedly beating a woman and causing her to chip a tooth during an assault earlier this month, Woodway police said.
Woodway officers arrested Daniel Augustus Smith III, 47, of Woodway, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault. A woman reported to police Feb. 7 that Smith, a doctor affiliated with multiple local hospitals, had assaulted her at her home two days earlier, according to an arrest affidavit.
She told police Smith was unable to have sex because of his level of intoxication, according to the affidavit. She reported he became aggressive and stomped and kicked the woman, chipping a tooth, the affidavit states.
“He also left deep bruising on her neck and chest area from continuing kicking and stomping,” the affidavit states.
The two have been in an ongoing relationship for several years, according to the affidavit. Woodway Public Safety Capt. Larry Adams said the two have had reported fights, and police have been called to their residences multiple times in 2015 and 2017.
In 2017, a neighbor of Smith called police to report Smith was on the neighbor’s back porch with a gun, claiming Nazis were after him, Adams said. Police reported Smith appeared to be intoxicated and was trespassing on his neighbor’s property.
According to the Texas Medical Board, Smith is a fully licensed physician specializing in pathology and cytopathology in the Waco area.
Police arrested Smith on Thursday morning and took him to McLennan County Jail. Bond information was not immediately available.
Ex-Rosebud chief arrested
Former Rosebud Police Chief Quincy Lee was arrested Wednesday after a McLennan County grand jury indicted him on a felony charge of indecency with a child, officials said
.
The Texas Rangers submitted the charge the grand jury considered, but the indictment remained sealed at the end of the day Thursday because court officials had not received confirmation Lee is in custody. Details of the allegations behind the charge remain unclear.
Falls County officials said Lee, 40, resigned as chief in Rosebud in August 2017 after a harassment complaint was filed against him that July.
He was arrested in March 2018 on a sexual assault charge in Falls County in an incident alleged to have happened in June 2017. An arrest affidavit Texas Rangers filed in that case states a woman who was on probation reported Lee sexually assaulted her after threatening to revoke her probation if she would not have sex with him.
Lee also turned himself in to Falls County authorities in December on a sexual assault of a child charge.
The status of the previous charges is unknown, and it is unclear whether they are related to the McLennan County indictment.
Lee remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday night with bond listed at $75,000 for the indecency charge. Local jail records indicate he is being held only on the recent indecency charge.
Retaliation
Hewitt police arrested a man Thursday who they said threatened to kill a woman for reporting he had sexually assaulted her child.
Luke Tyrel Byrd, 26, of Hewitt, also has a pending assault with a deadly weapon case against him in an incident in which police say he threatened to kill another woman in August.
Byrd called the woman in the more recent incident 51 times while her child was undergoing a sexual assault exam at a local hospital, according to an arrest affidavit. Byrd is a suspect in the child’s assault, the affidavit states. But the sexual assault investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made in that case, Hewitt Assistant Police Chief Tuck Saunders said.
“(The woman) reported to (police) that Luke threatened to kick in the door to the residence and blow her and his brains out if she reported to the police about sexually assaulting (the child),” the affidavit states. “She further stated that the police ‘better come strapped.’”
Byrd was arrested Thursday on a third-degree felony retaliation charge. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday night on the new charge, a revoked bond for the assault charge and an unrelated criminal mischief charge.