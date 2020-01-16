Texas Department of Public Safety troopers have identified a woman who was ejected in a rollover crash and died at a local hospital Wednesday.
Brigette Brown, 48, of Moody, died following a rollover crash on Spring Valley Road, not far from its intersection with Old Lorena Road, on Wednesday afternoon, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said Thursday.
Brown, who was the only person in the Ford Expedition, died after her vehicle left the roadway and rolled when it hit a culvert, Howard said. It is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway.
Brown was not wearing a seat belt at the time, Howard said.
Stalking charge
Police filed a new felony stalking charge Wednesday against a jailed Lubbock man previously accused of cyber-stalking real estate agents and seeking sex from children, authorities said.
Andy Castillo, 57, was charged with third-degree felony stalking after additional investigation by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office. Castillo was arrested last week at his Lubbock apartment on a second-degree felony charge of criminal solicitation with intent to commit aggravated sexual assault of a child.
The affidavit for the new charge alleges Castillo made threats to rape at least one real estate agent and made other violent threats.
Detectives began investigating Castillo in November after a series of phone calls and text message soliciting sex were sent to local real estate agents. Arrest affidavits state Castillo made sexual comments to women and sought sex acts with their children.
Sheriff Parnell McNamara and Detective Joseph Scaramucci previously told the Tribune-Herald that Castillo sent electronic messages and called real estate agents in at least 20 cities in 10 states.
“At this time it is known to me that Castillo has been contacting realtors throughout the United States, and acting in a harassing manner toward them,” Scaramucci wrote in the affidavit. “This has gone on for a period estimated through statements of victims to be approximately the last year.”
McNamara said based on the number of allegations, investigators may seek other charges to be filed in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.
Castillo remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $1,015,000.
Escape attempt
A teenage inmate at McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility was charged this week with attempted escape after he tried to climb a fence and got caught in razor wire, an arrest affidavit states.
Texas Juvenile Justice Department officers apprehended Alexander Johnson, 17, after the failed escape attempt Sunday at the lockup at 116 Burleson Road in Mart, according to the affidavit. Authorities reviewed video of the attempt, and Johnson was transferred to McLennan County Jail on Tuesday.
Johnson was charged with third-degree felony attempted escape. He was also being held on Jasper County warrants charging burglary of a building and engaging in organized criminal activity.
