A motorcyclist died after a crash Tuesday night with an SUV in the 700 block of North Valley Mills Drive, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police responded to the area at about 10:30 p.m., after Nelson Llano Jr., 19, of Waco, struck a Dodge Durango exiting a business on Valley Mills near Lake Air Drive, Swanton said in a press release. Llano was driving a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle north on Valley Mills, he said.
“Investigators have determined that ‘Speeding’ on the part of the motorcyclist is the cause of the crash,” Swanton wrote.
This is the second crash in the area in the past two months in which unsafe operation of a motorcycle led to a driver’s death, Swanton said.
Early last month, John Michael Naame Jr., 23, of Temple, was killed while he was riding a 2006 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle crashed into the rear of a Dodge Nitro that was turning out of a parking lot in the 1400 block of North Valley Mills Drive.
“We cannot encourage enough, the safe and responsible operation of motorcycles especially in the areas of heavy traffic,” Swanton wrote.
Sexual assault of child
A Waco High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after police determined he sexually assaulted another student last week, Waco Independent School District spokesman Kyle DeBeer said.
Jacob Jamar Essix, 18, of Waco, was arrested after Waco ISD police interviewed him about allegations that he had assaulted the girl March 21 while at school, DeBeer said. Administrators started an investigation immediately after learning of the allegation, he said.
Officials did not say how old the girl is, only that she is a minor.
Essix, a junior, was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $25,000.
“When it is suspected that a crime has occurred on one of our campuses, the Waco ISD Police Department will investigate it and pursue whatever charges the evidence warrants,” DeBeer said.
Administrators typically conduct a separate and confidential student-discipline process in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct when criminal allegations are reported, DeBeer said. He declined to comment on any such action related to Essix.
Break-in, stabbing
A Waco man was stabbed multiple times after police believe he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home with the intent of assaulting another man, an arrest affidavit states.
Police were called to the 1800 block of Hillcrest Drive at about 12:30 a.m., after Hector E. Gonzalez Paloblanco, 32, used a “large amount of force” to break into the home and make his way into a bedroom, where his ex-girlfriend and another man were sleeping, the affidavit states.
The man ushered Paloblanco’s ex-girlfriend into a bathroom to protect her, the affidavit states.
When the man turned around, Paloblanco used a large wooden bowl to strike him on the head before the man stabbed Paloblanco multiple times, the affidavit states.
“Hector did receive several stab wounds from (the man) stabbing Hector with his pocket knife in self-defense,” the affidavit states.
The man suffered “significant disfigurement” from the attack, according to the affidavit.
Emergency responders treated Paloblanco before he was taken to McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony. He remained in custody Wednesday with bond listed at $25,000. He is also being held on a parole violation, jail records state.