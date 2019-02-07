Six days after police raided Brian Evan Hutchins’ home and arrested him on multiple charges of possession and promotion of child pornography, Waco detectives added two first-degree felony charges of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.
Police served the new warrants against the 47-year-old at the McLennan County Jail on Thursday. Officials uncovered evidence Hutchins had been sexually abusing two girls.
When Texas Attorney General’s Office investigators raided Hutchins’ home Feb. 1 in their child pornography, officials found evidence he had been sexually abusing two girls, according to arrest affidavits for the new charges.
During questioning in the child pornography case, Hutchins “confessed to committing a sexual offense against” the girls, the affidavits state. He abused both victims over the course of at least a year, as often as daily, according to the affidavits.
In addition to the two new charges, Hutchins faces two second-degree felony charges of promotion of child pornography and three third-degree felony charges of possession of child pornography. He remained in jail Thursday with bond now listed at $245,000.
Indecent exposure
Woodway Public Safety Department officers arrested a registered sex offender Thursday who they believe exposed his genitals to two women in the parking lot of a local grocery store, Public Safety Director Bret Crook said.
Woodway police started investigating in December after a woman who works at the H-E-B at 9100 Woodway Drive reported that a man, later identified as Adam Antonio Navarro, 32, approached her in the parking lot and asked for directions, Crook said. The woman reported the man then exposed himself and left, he said.
Another female H-E-B employee reported a similar incident last month, police said. Both women and witnesses provided a license plate number that led police to identify Navarro, a Waco resident, as the suspect, Crook said.
Police got two Class B misdemeanor warrants charging Navarro with indecent exposure, arrested him at his workplace Thursday and took him to McLennan County Jail. He remained there Thursday night with bond listed at $2,000.
Navarro was convicted in 2006 of third-degree felony prohibited sexual conduct. He was placed on probation for 10 years and required to register as a sex offender for life. Sex offender registry information states the conviction was related to incest with a 15-year-old victim.
‘Bank jugging’
Waco police are warning bank customers to be vigilant after a handful of residents’ vehicles have been burglarized after they visited banks in the past three months.
Waco police are investigating five cases of “bank jugging,” in which a suspect or suspects wait outside a bank until they see a customer leave with cash, then follow the customer to anther location with the intent of taking the cash, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a press release.
Victims in the recent incidents have lost between $500 and $9,000 each, Swanton said. Similar incidents were also reported in Waco about a year and a half ago, he said.
It appears banks in West Waco have been targeted recently, Swanton said. Two incidents happened after customers left First National Bank of Central Texas, 7500 Woodway Drive; two happened after customers left Chase Bank at 320 N. New Road; and the most recent happened after a customer left Wells Fargo at 8900 W. U.S. Hwy 84, he said. Woodway police are also investigating a “bank jugging” incident that started at Bank of America at 401 N. Hewitt Drive.
Customers should not give any obvious sign they are carrying cash out of a bank, should remain aware of their surroundings and whether they are being followed, and should not leave cash or other valuables in their vehicle, Swanton said.
“Bank jugging offenses are on the rise in our region with suspects being known to strike multiple cities statewide,” he said in the press release.
Suspects in the state have often used rented or leased vehicles, added temporary window tinting and placed temporary license plates on their vehicles, Swanton said.
Anyone who sees suspicious activity should call 911 immediately, he said.