A 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning on sexual assault of a child charges after a child pornography investigation uncovered allegations he had sexually abused a 15-year-old girl in June, arrest affidavits state.
Texas Attorney General investigators requested help from Waco police to execute a search warrant based on information that child pornography was being uploaded from Jeremiah Dean Saldana’s Waco home. At the home, Saldana told officers he had oral sex with a 15-year-old girl within the past year, the affidavit states.
Police confirmed the account with the girl, according to the affidavit.
Waco police got an arrest warrant for Saldana and arrested him at his home Tuesday morning on two second-degree felony charges of sexual assault of a child.
Saldana remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $30,000.
Officials did not comment on the status of the child pornography investigation.
Sexual assault
A Waco man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly took photos of himself sexually assaulting a woman in May, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Adrain Javier Deltoro, 20, of Waco, is accused of assaulting a 22-year-old woman after they both attended a gathering at a South Waco apartment.
“She was with a known acquaintance that night when she laid down on the couch, went to sleep and when she woke up in the morning, she felt like something had happened,” Swanton said.
The woman did not immediately report her suspicions, but she notified police in September after she came across photos of Deltoro allegedly sexually assaulting her, Swanton said. He declined to release how she found the photos, citing the ongoing investigation.
Detectives followed up on the case and obtained an arrest warrant charging Deltoro with second-degree felony sexual assault. He was arrested at his home Tuesday and taken to McLennan County Jail.
Deltoro posted bond listed at $10,000 and was released from custody Wednesday.