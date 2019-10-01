A Lacy Lakeview man accused of shooting another man in front of his 13-year-old stepson Monday is now facing charges of endangering a child as well as murder.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators on Tuesday added a state jail felony charge of child endangerment against Jacob Isaiah Jones, 28, of Lacy Lakeview. Jones was arrested on a murder charge Monday in the shooting death of Brent Lee Reynolds, 40, at a home in Elm Mott.
Authorities on Tuesday revealed new details about the shooting. Investigators said Reynolds showed up at the Elm Mott home with his stepson but found that the occupant, a 53-year-old man, was not home.
Reynolds called the man and an argument began, an affidavit states.
“(The resident) did not want Mr. Reynolds there based on past thefts he had committed,” the affidavit states. The occupant and Jones soon showed up in an SUV and all three began to argue, authorities said. Theft allegations have not been reported to the sheriff’s office prior to Monday, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Steve January said.
January said the occupant got out to confront Reynolds, and Jones drove away, only to turn around and come back.
“A few moments later, as (the resident) was walking up his driveway, Mr. Jones drove by Mr. Reynolds and fired at least three shots from the vehicle hitting Mr. Reynolds at least once in the torso,” the affidavit states.
Reynolds walked a short distance away from the home. The affidavit states Reynolds collapsed along side Mazanec Road, where he died from his injuries.
“Mr. Reynolds’ stepson ... was standing near him when the shots were fired,” a second arrest affidavit states. “One of the shots hit a vehicle near where (the boy) was standing. (The boy) was clearly in danger of being shot during the course of the murder of Mr. Reynolds.”
Jones fled the area moments after the shooting, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. Information collected at the scene led deputies to locate Jones at his Lacy Lakeview home about three hours later, leading to his arrest on a charge of murder.
Jones remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. His bond was listed at $250,000 before a bond for the endangering charge was added.
Aggravated assault
Waco police have arrested a 60-year-old man Monday accused of attacking another man with a metal pipe last week, an arrest affidavit states.
James Randall Lehman, of Waco, was arrested at his North Waco home Monday afternoon after police issued a warrant charging him with second-degree felony aggravated assault. Lehman was taken to McLennan County Jail.
Police were first called to South 13th Street and Clay Avenue, near Cotton Palace Park, on Sept. 23, around 10:30 a.m, following a reported attack. Officers found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries from what appeared to be blows from a metal pipe.
Waco police Sgt. Thomas Thomas Beaudin said last week that the victim was at a neighbor’s home when the suspect approached a woman and tried to get her to leave with him. The victim tried to intervene and stop the confrontation when the suspect pulled a metal pipe out of a backpack and hit the victim repeatedly in the head.
The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with serious injuries, Beaudin said. The woman suffered a minor cut on her arm from the fight, police reported.
Officers collected evidence that reportedly tied Lehman to the attack, the affidavit states. The victim suffered injuries to his head and bruising to his torso and legs.
Lehman remained in custody Tuesday with bond listed at $25,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.