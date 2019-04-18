Arkansas police arrested two men Wednesday night on murder charges in the April 1 shooting death of an aspiring local rapper in East Waco.
McLennan County Justice of the Peace W.H. “Pete” Peterson signed arrest warrants this week charging Casey Wade Hughes, 21, and Justice Allen Stanford, 25, with murder, Waco police said. Police in Clinton, Arkansas, arrested Hughes and Stanford late Wednesday night outside a convenience store there, according to Van Buren County, Arkansas, jail records.
Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said investigators believe the pair are responsible for the death of Preston Jerome Scott, 29, a local rapper known as PJ OneEight. Scott was found April 1 near the intersection of Dallas Street and Carver Avenue with a gunshot wound to his back and pronounced dead that night at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
Keith Barrier, a longtime friend of Scott, said he was comforted when he got a phone call Thursday morning about the news of the two arrests. He said Scott’s family and friends are still grieving, and he hopes they would find solace in the arrests.
“It does give me a lot of comfort, because it shows that people can’t just kill other people and get away with it, innocent people at that,” Barrier said. “No one deserves to get murdered like that.”
Bynum said Hughes and Stanford will be brought back to McLennan County and that the investigation into Scott’s death remains ongoing.
Family violence
Police arrested a Waco man Wednesday after responding to two incidents in the past month in which he injured a family member, an arrest affidavit states. In one of the incidents, he injured the woman after throwing her 6-month-old puppy against a wall, police reported.
Tyler John Harney, 25, was arrested in downtown Waco late Wednesday morning on a third-degree felony charge of continuous violence against a family member and a Class A misdemeanor charge of animal abuse. Police responded to incidents involving Harney and the woman March 23 and April 8, but she did not want to press charges, according to the affidavit.
In Texas, the state can pursue assault charges based on other evidence and witness statements, even if the alleged victim does not wish to proceed with charges.
Police responded to a motel March 23, where witnesses told police Harney grabbed the woman by the hair, threw her to the ground and got on top of her, the affidavit states. The exchange was captured on surveillance cameras, but the woman refused to cooperate with police and Harney fled the area, police reported.
Police then responded to the woman’s apartment April 8 after a neighbor reported hearing arguing coming from the apartment and hearing a man say something about a gun, the affidavit states.
When police arrived, they found the woman with a cut to her arm and crying outside her apartment, and she asked them to tell Harney, who was inside, to get away from her, the affidavit states. Officers found Harney in the apartment trying to jump off a second floor balcony, police reported.
“During the officers’ investigation, the victim would only tell the officers that the accused had thrown her dog against the wall which caused the argument,” the affidavit states. “The victim would not tell officers how she was injured.”
A friend of the woman and Harney came to the apartment, leading the woman to tell her friend that Harney “stabbed her with a broken wine glass,” the affidavit states. She later also told police Harney had stabbed her after throwing the dog against a wall because it ate Harney’s hat, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit does not make clear the extent of the puppy’s injuries.
Police continued to investigate after the second incident and got two warrants for Harney’s arrest. He was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Thursday with bond listed at $260,000.
Child pornography
Texas Attorney General’s Office investigators arrested a 50-year-old Waco man on five third-degree felony possession of child pornography charges Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the office.
Officers arrested Stevenson Randolph Carl at his home in the 4600 block of Edmond Avenue at about 6 a.m. Wednesday, AG’s office spokeswoman Kayleigh Lovvorn said.
Before the arrest, investigators determined child pornography had been shared from an IP address of Carl’s, according to the press release. Officers found several images of child pornography on Carl’s computer Wednesday and also seized “a number of digital storage devices that will be examined by the Digital Forensics Unit of the attorney general’s office, the press release states.
Carl was released from McLennan County Jail by Thursday evening. His bond had been listed at $15,000.