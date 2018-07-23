Waco police on Monday arrested a man they say broke into a house using a sledgehammer and then met officers at the door carrying a shotgun.
The man, who has not been identified, engaged in a brief standoff with police Monday afternoon before surrendering.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said the man broke into the home in the 1600 block of Wilson Avenue just before 2 p.m. while looking for an acquaintance.
“When our officers got here, they attempted to make contact with him,” Swanton said. “He presented a shotgun to the officers. He did not threaten them with it, but showed the officers he had a shotgun and refused to come out of the house.”
Officers called for reinforcements, including Waco SWAT officers and negotiators, along with the Woodway Special Response Team. Police set up a perimeter around the house and patrol officers started talking with the man, Swanton said.
Around 3:30 p.m., officers coaxed them man from the house without incident and took him into custody, Swanton said. The case was under investigation Monday, and it was unclear what criminal charges he would face.
“We will continue the investigation and determine why he was here, why he wouldn’t come out when officers first approached him, and we will go forward,” Swanton said. “If there are criminal charges applicable, we will file those. If it’s a mental health issue, we will get him to the mental health counselors in the hospital to make sure he is OK.”
The name of the man was not immediately available Monday afternoon. Swanton said the incident remains under investigation.
Chase
An Arlington man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly fired shots in the air while trying to evade arrest, Texas Department of Public Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Rodney Lynn Ross Jr., 18, was arrested after a trooper tried to make a traffic stop on a Chrysler 200 for a traffic violation on the Interstate 35 frontage road near Park Street in Waco. Howard said Ross did not stop for the troopers and Ross allegedly fired a rifle into the air.
The trooper was not injured, authorities said.
Ross came to a stop near Mile Marker 353 on I-35, Howard said. Ross was arrested on two third-degree felony charges of evading arrest and deadly conduct, Class A misdemeanor charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and discharge of a firearm in a municipality, and a Class B misdemeanor charge of DWI.
Troopers alleged Ross was intoxicated at the time of the incident but did not specify his blood alcohol level.
Ross remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Monday with a bond listed at $46,000.
Sexual assault
A Waco man remained in jail this week on charges that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl at her Hewitt home in 2016, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Delvin said.
Durell J’Kay Edward Dudley, 25, was arrested July 17 in Bell County, on a warrant from Hewitt police accusing him of second-degree felony sexual assault of a child.
Devlin said the girl’s parents found suspicious text messages on her phone in July 2016 that suggested Dudley, then 22, might have sexually assaulted the girl in the previous month.
In a forensic interview the girl said Dudley forced himself on her and raped her, Devlin said.
Authorities interviewed Dudley once during the course of their investigation. Devlin said Dudley cooperated with police, but investigators believed he was giving misleading information.
Police continued to follow up on information, but Dudley became more difficult to locate, Devlin said. Police obtained the sexual assault warrant in April.
Bell County authorities arrested Dudley last week. He was transferred to McLennan County Jail on Friday afternoon and remained in custody Monday with a bond listed at $20,000.
Burglaries
A Lacy Lakeview man was arrested Saturday as a suspect in a series of burglaries of unlocked cars this spring, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
Colton Dale Nevill, 23, was arrested on 10 Class A misdemeanor warrants charging burglary of a vehicle for items stolen from cars throughout the city in late March. Truehitt said police officers questioned Nevill after they saw him walking down the street.
“He was seen walking and the officer asked him about all these burglaries of motor vehicles that we had been getting,” Truehitt said. “For a while, we were getting reports for quite a while from people who were leaving their cars unlocked. He confessed to 10 and showed the officers were they were.”
Truehitt said police arrested Nevill on Saturday after verifying the burglaries with car owners. Police said Nevill sold some of the property, but some was returned to car owners.
Truehitt said police have also detained several juveniles connected to other vehicle burglaries in the last several months.
“The message here is for people not to leave anything of value in your cars, either locked or unlocked,” Truehitt said. “I know people just say that they would rather someone open their car door rather than breaking a window, but you should still take your valuables with you.”
Nevill also is under indictment on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary of a habitation. He remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Monday with a bond listed at $45,000.
Derailment in Riesel
Ten Union Pacific Railroad cars carrying coal overturned Monday as a train approached the Sandy Creek coal-fired power plant in Riesel, Union Pacific spokesman Jeff DeGraff said.
The 150-car train derailed near the Mount Moriah Road crossing along State Highway 6, as the train was entering the city limits of Riesel, about two miles from the plant. DeGraff said the train originated in Wyoming, which is the source of the plant’s coal.
No one was injured and the cause of the derailment was not immediately known. DeGraff said coal spilled onto farmland, but no homes were affected.
Crews were working throughout the night to clear the railway. DeGraff said other trains that are scheduled on the tracks have been held pending a decision of whether to reroute trains.