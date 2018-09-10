A Bellmead man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he followed three teenagers down a street, pointed a gun at them and fired two shots in the air.
Bellmead police arrested Kenneth Earl Hicks, 51, on numerous charges, including felony charges of aggravated assault with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Bellmead Lt. Kory Martin said Hicks mistakenly believed the two 16-year-olds and one 18-year-old, who were walking down the street, were involved in an offense in the area. Hicks left his home to follow them with a semi-automatic handgun, which he pointed at them, then fired in the air, Martin said.
Martin would not discuss what offense Hicks believed the young men committed.
Police were called to the scene at 1000 Dossett Drive and questioned Hicks before arresting him.
Hicks, who was convicted of a felony possession of a controlled substance from 2012, was arrested Sunday on three second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He also was booked on a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession a firearm by a felon and a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
He remained at McLennan County Jail on Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $81,000.
Indecency with a child
A 38-year-old man was booked into McLennan County Jail on Saturday on charges that he touched a 14-year-old girl in a sexual manner in 2016, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
Hewitt detectives issued an arrest warrant for Ramiro Lopez of San Benito on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by contact after a juvenile girl said Lopez sexually touched her in 2014 and 2015. The girl, who initially made an outcry in February 2016, eventually moved away from the area and Lopez moved away from Central Texas, Devlin said.
During the investigation, the girl told authorities that Lopez tried to kiss her and touch her breasts, and exposed himself to the girl on at least two occasions, Devlin said. After the incident was reported to police, Lopez reportedly traveled to Indiana and would not cooperate with the investigation, an arrest affidavit states.
“This investigation took a while due to the victim living far away and the suspect is out of state,” the affidavit states.
Devlin said Lopez was arrested in Marion County, Indiana, last month and was transported back to McLennan County on Saturday.
Lopez remained in custody on Monday with a bond listed at $50,000.