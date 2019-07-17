A city of Bellmead employee was arrested Wednesday on two first-degree felony charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, arrest affidavits state.
Jonathan David Brock, 26, a laborer for the city since November 2018, was placed on administrative leave after his arrest, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Bellmead police received information in late June that two boys under the age of 14 had been sexually abused by Brock, according to the affidavits. Both children underwent forensic interviews, and both boys said Brock touched them in their “private part,” the affidavits state.
Police records show the boys were 7 and 9 years old at the time of the abuse.
The abuse spanned between two and three months, according to the affidavits.
Brock was arrested Wednesday in the 1000 block of Lewis Street and was taken to the Bellmead Police Department for an interview. He was booked into McLennan County Jail, where he remained Wednesday.
Bond information was not immediately available.
Stabbing arrest
Waco police on Wednesday arrested a Waco woman accused of stabbing another woman with a pair of broken scissors two months ago.
Police arrested Monique Ann Baylock, 26, around 8 a.m. at Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police talked to the victim on May 9 when she arrived at a hospital emergency room with stab wounds to her arms, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. The woman told Baylock had stabbed her in an argument at Trendwood. Officers went to the apartment complex to investigate, concluding that Baylock likely used broken scissors.
Baylock remained in custody Wednesday afternoon at the McLennan County Jail with bond listed at $10,000.
Fire investigation
State fire marshals have determined a fire that destroyed the home of local businessman Stuart Parsons was accidental, likely caused by an electrical malfunction in the kitchen area, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Steve January said.
Investigators were called to Parsons’ home after a fire was reported at 597 Beaver Lake Road, in the Axtell area, on July 1. The fire destroyed the home, and the county asked investigators from the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the cause of the fire.
Parsons is the owner of BSR Cable Park and Parsons Roofing. No one was hurt in the fire, authorities said.
A completed state report has not yet been submitted to the sheriff’s office, but investigators informed local officials Wednesday that they had ruled out fowl play or arson, January said.
Parsons’ home burned five days before Zachery James Barfield, 26, was accused of using lighter fluid to set his mobile home on fire at 433 Beaver Lake Road. Authorities said the fire at Barfield’s home itself was suspicious, as was its proximity to the fire at Parsons’ home.
Barfield was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of arson. He was also accused of threatening family members with an ax and knife, saying he was going to burn their house down too.
The fire at Barfield’s home and the fire at Parsons’ home are believed to be unrelated, January said.
Barfield remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $500,000.