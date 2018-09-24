The Bandidos Motorcycle Club’s former second-in-command, a San Antonio man who directed the biker group’s violent racketeering enterprise, including drug dealing, extortion, beatings and murder, was sentenced Monday to two consecutive life terms and another 20 years in prison.
Senior U.S. District Judge David Ezra handed the sentence to John Xavier Portillo, the former national vice president of the Bandidos. Portillo, 58, a member of the club since the 1980s, rose through the ranks to become the second-in-command for then-national president Jeffrey Fay Pike, 62, of Conroe, who led the organization for more than a decade.
Portillo’s lawyers, Robbie Ward and Mark Stevens, asked the judge not to grant the prosecution’s request for four stacked life sentences.
The judge gave Portillo two consecutive life sentences for racketeering murder, plus stacked 10 years on each of two charges of using or discharging a gun in furtherance of racketeering. That sentence will run concurrent with the five years to 20 years for Portillo’s remaining nine counts that included racketeering conspiracy, murder conspiracy, extortion conspiracy, assault conspiracy, being a felon with a gun and drug charges.
Given an opportunity to speak, Portillo — still reeling from what he feels was a wrongful conviction — said he planned to appeal.
“What would you like me to say?” Portillo asked the judge.
The judge said he could assert his innocence if he’d like.
“I think we’re beyond that,” Portillo said. “What was done was done. I’m not going to apologize. … Only a guilty man apologizes. I’m innocent.”
Despite Portillo’s association with the Bandidos, Ezra said he conducted himself appropriately at trial. The judge said it was obvious Portillo is not happy with the result of his case, but he’s still “a bright guy” who could take advantage of prison reform programs.