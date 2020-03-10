An Axtell man was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges he sexually abused a 9-year-old girl almost six years ago in Waco, arrest affidavits state.
U.S. Marshals arrested Jamie Jesse Thedford, 47, without incident Sunday afternoon at his Axtell home on two Waco warrants charging second-degree felony indecency with a child by contact. The girl reported the abuse allegations to Child Protective Services officials last year, the affidavits state. She told officials Thedford touched her in a sexual manner over her clothing on multiple occasions, including at least one incident witnessed by another child, according to the affidavits.
Thedford told investigators he had touched the girl but not in a sexual manner, the affidavits state.
After his arrest Sunday, Thedford was released Monday from McLennan County Jail on bond listed at $200,000.
West burglaries
West police are investigating a string of burglaries at local businesses over the weekend and a possible connection to a burglary late last month at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4819 in West, Police Chief Darryl Barton said.
A burglar or burglars cut power to four businesses over the weekend and were successful in breaking into two of them and stealing cash, Barton said. Each incident happened between 2 and 4 a.m., and the VFW post at 715 S. Reagan St. was burglarized in the same manner Feb. 29, he said.
Over the weekend, the burglars made it into Milano’s Pizza, 316 N. Main St., and Two Amigos Mexican Restaurant, 208 N. Main St. but were unsuccessful in entering Mynars Bar, 121 E. Oak St., and The Village Shoppe, 111 E. Oak St., Barton said.
Suspect descriptions were not available Tuesday as the investigation remains ongoing.
It is unknown if the burglaries are connected. Barton said police also are investigating whether the West burglaries are connected to others in the county.
Anyone with information about the burglaries or who has been the victim of a burglary is asked to call the West Police Department at 826-5311.
Bruceville-Eddy chief
Bruceville-Eddy Police Chief Juan Cardenas resigned Friday after about nine months in the position and plans to start as a patrol officer with the Bellmead Police Department this week, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Cardenas had been with the Bruceville-Eddy Police Department five years and served as chief since Bill McLean resigned in June after eight years in the role. Cardenas told Mayor Connally Bass last week that he would be resigning from the department effective March 13, City Administrator Sonya Bishop said. A few days later, Cardenas moved his last day up to Friday, Bishop said.
Cardenas said he wanted to get back to patrol, and the transition will allow him to spend more time with his family. He said he will start patrol duties for Bellmead on Thursday.
Cardenas had a salary of $55,000 as chief, Bishop said. Patrol officers in Bellmead have a starting salary of about $35,000 plus benefits, Bellmead Police Chief Daniel Porter said.
“I think he is going to be a really good addition to the department,” Porter said of Cardenas. “He has a good reputation. He is well thought of, and I think we are lucky to get him.”
Cardenas started in Bruceville-Eddy in January 2015 and worked as handler of the city’s police dog. He was selected as interim chief after McLean resigned in June, and the city council appointed him permanently as chief in November.
Officer Michael Dorsey is serving as interim chief, and the city is accepting applications for chief and additional patrol officers.
