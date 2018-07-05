Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon, suspected of robbing three local businesses earlier in the day, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. A search for a third suspect is continuing.
Police were called to the Alon gas station, 825 W. Waco Drive, at about 8:30 a.m., when at least one man entered the business, indicated he had a weapon and robbed the store, Swanton said. The man left the store in a vehicle, and police were able to get a description.
At about noon, employees called police to Family Dollar, 624 E. Waco Drive, after a similar robbery by the same man, Swanton said. Police were searching the area for the vehicle when a third robbery was reported at Mama & Papa B’s Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Eighth St., he said.
Police reported that a man entered the barbecue restaurant with his hand in a bag and indicated he had a gun. He robbed the store and fled the area, Swanton said.
Though suspects indicated they had a gun in each robbery, none of the witnesses reported seeing a a gun, officials said.
After the third robbery, police surrounded the area around South Ninth Street and Ross Avenue based on a report the suspect vehicle was in the area.
Swanton said officers believed at least two men were involved in the robberies.
Officers found the vehicle in an alleyway between Ninth and 10th streets on Ross Avenue and also found a shirt belonging to one of the suspects, he said.
“Officers get here and see the vehicle we’ve been looking for all morning,” Swanton said. “They take that vehicle down and we have one in custody.”
Shortly after the first suspect was apprehended, police called in a tracking dog to help search for another suspect believed to be on foot.
Shortly before 1:45 p.m., police found him in the 700 block of South 10th Street. The dog bit the second suspect before officers were able to take him into custody, police said.
Emergency medical personnel treated the man’s wounds before he was arrested.
“They had a pretty good little crime spree going on this morning,” Swanton said. “What we are investigating right now is aggravated robberies, because they indicated they had a gun with intent to take money from the three businesses.”
Jose Alejandro Lopez, 40, of Waco, was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery and two second-degree felony charges of robbery. The second suspect’s name and specifics of the allegations against Lopez were not available Thursday night. It was unclear whether he was the first or second man arrested.
Lopez was also being held on a parole violation and an unrelated Class B misdemeanor theft charge. Bond information was not available.
Trafficking arrest
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a Waco man Thursday after a woman reported he forced her to have sex with another man in exchange for methamphetamine, an arrest affidavit states.
William “Bill” Ronald Knox, 50, was arrested after a woman told a representative with UnBound, an anti-human-trafficking nonprofit, about the arrangement. The affidavit states UnBound contacted investigators and arranged an interview with the woman.
She told deputies she dated Knox for about a month before Knox introduced her to another man and told her he wanted her to perform sexual acts on the man in exchange for methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
The woman said if she refused to have sex with Knox’s friend, Knox would hit her, the affidavit states. She feared for her life and would engage in the sex acts to avoid being hurt, according to the affidavit.
The arrangement continued weekly for about seven months, until January 2017, investigators learned.
“She was able to get away from the physically abusive relationship with William Knox and she told me that he is doing it with other girls as well,” investigators wrote in the affidavit.
Authorities arrested Knox on Thursday on a first-degree felony charge of continuous human trafficking. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $25,000.
Brazos rescue
Three witnesses rescued a woman who drove into the Brazos River late Wednesday night on the heels of Fourth of July celebrations along the riverfront.
Emergency responders were called shortly before 11:15 p.m. to North University Parks Drive, near Jefferson Avenue, where witnesses reported a woman had driven off the roadway and into the river. Waco Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Kerwin said the woman was reportedly driving north on University Parks Drive when the vehicle left the roadway, went down an embankment and rolled as it went into the river.
“The car actually turned over onto its top,” Kerwin said. “The embankment is pretty steep in that area.”
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said the woman, Jaqueline Sanchez, 20, was driving a 2003 GMC Yukon at a high rate of speed. She hit a curb and lost control of the vehicle, Swanton said.
At least three witnesses saw the SUV go into the water and raced to save the woman, Kerwin said. One person dove into the water and helped pull the woman out of the vehicle.
Fire crews were nearby following the Fourth on the Brazos fireworks display at McLane Stadium and quickly found the woman in the vehicle. Kerwin said rescuers started CPR before an ambulance took the woman to a local hospital for treatment.
A witness told fire crews the woman appeared to be the only person in the vehicle, and a search team found no one else inside, Kerwin said.
Waco police also arrived at the river to reconstruct the crash, Swanton said. Alcohol and reckless driving are believed to have led to the crash, he said.
Sanchez was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with critical injuries, Swanton said. She remained at the hospital Thursday morning.
Swanton said the investigation remains ongoing.
Fireworks blaze
A smoldering firework likely caused a fire at an abandoned East Waco building Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.
A column of black smoke rising from the building in the 300 block of Elm Avenue caught the eye of Waco Assistant Fire Chief Don Yeager as was driving on Franklin Avenue on his way back to Station 1 at about 1:30 p.m., Yeager said.
Fire crews contained the fire quickly and extinguished hot spots before a fire investigator was able to enter the building, Waco Fire Marshal Kevin Vranich said.
It appears the fire was started by an aerial firework that was likely shot off from a nearby residence late Wednesday night or sometime Thursday, Vranich said. The roof of the building had collapsed years ago, and it is likely an ember from a firework caused remnants of the tar roof to smolder for an extended period of time, officials said.
No injuries were reported.