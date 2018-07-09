DEAR READERS: Summer is a great time to do projects around the house. Home shows are popular places to get fresh ideas from experts for this time of year. Here are some timesaving and money-saving hints for visiting these shows, courtesy of the Better Business Bureau.
Check out the show’s website before going. You’ll find maps of vendors, and you may even find a coupon!
Do your homework beforehand; write down questions that you have. There’s a lot happening at these shows, and you can become distracted.
This is the time to compare different companies, since they will be side by side. Make sure the company you choose has all its licenses, permits and insurance in place. Payment in full should not be required until the work is completed.
For more information, visit www.bbb.org. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: I’m on and off my computer during the day, and instead of turning the computer off each time, I turn off only the monitor to save electricity. — John B., via email
Hi, John. According to our computer expert, most operating systems turn the display off after a period of time, and the power it requires to lie dormant is minimal. Turning the monitor on and off may actually use more current!
It can take six times more energy to start up than when it is running, so he recommends leaving the monitor on. Lock your screen for privacy, if necessary. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: I was sitting in my daughter’s car waiting for her, and she had a plastic bag stuffed with other plastic bags. I put this bag behind my back, and it conformed to my back and felt so good! — Charlene S., Kentwood, Louisiana
Do keep in mind that these bags can be suffocation hazards — make sure to keep them from little hands. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: My mother reads your column daily. After leaving my can opener in water, it rusted. I twisted a folded paper towel through the gears until the rust cleared off, and it looks like new.
Now I know to dry my can opener thoroughly to keep it working well. — Rebecca A., Mansfield, Ohio
