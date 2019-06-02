A year’s supply of Dr Pepper was given to a Fort Hood Army spouse after she became the 2 millionth visitor to the Dr Pepper museum in Waco.
Kathryn Robles of Fort Hood was the 2 millionth visitor since the Dr Pepper museum opened exactly 28 years prior.
Robles visited the museum with her husband, Ricardo, and three sons Joshua Hewitt, Samuel Hewitt, and Seth Hewitt, along with more than 1,300 people who visited the museum for “The Most Original Birthday Party Ever,” celebrating the museum’s 28th birthday last month, according to a news release from the museum.
The price of admission was dropped to the original admission price of $2 for the day and all visitors were given a free Dr Pepper as a party favor, the release stated.
Regular admission during their business hours of 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5:30 p.m. Sunday is $10 for adults, $6 for children, and $8 for seniors and military I.D. Card holders, according tot heir website. Children 4 and under are free.
In celebration of the museum’s birthday and 2 millionth visitor, Keurig Dr Pepper of Waco provided a year’s supply of Dr Pepper to the Robles family on Thursday at Fort Hood.
The Dr Pepper was presented by Keurig Dr Pepper employees and staff from the Dr Pepper museum.
The 1 millionth visitor was recorded in August of 2007, according to Mary Beth Farrell, spokesperson for the museum.
The Dr Pepper museum was founded by the Free Enterprise Institute on May 11, 1991 to further the dream of a former CEO and president of the Dr Pepper Company W. W. “Foots” Clements.
Clements worked with the Dr Pepper Museum after his retirement from the Dr Pepper Company to educate students about the free enterprise system, and continued to support programs developed by the museum, according to a statement from the museum.
Free Enterprise Institute serves as a lasting legacy to both the soft drink industry and the free enterprise system in America, the statement said.