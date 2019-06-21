standalone_image_headline

ABOVE: MCC student Audrey Love cuts Steven Belville’s hair Friday during Project Homeless Connect, an event that brings together several local organizations twice a year to offer services to the homeless in one place. Friday’s event was held at 1001 Mary Ave., behind the Neighborworks Waco offices, one of the sponsors, along with the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition, the city of Waco and the Department of Veteran Affairs.

RIGHT: Leigh Saxon, with the Mission

Waco Health Clinic, shares a laugh with

Jarrett Boyd after checking his vision during the free event. In addition to quality of life

services, the event aims to connect people with resources to help them transition out

of homelessness.

Above: MCC student Audrey Love cuts Steven Belville’s hair Friday during Project Homeless Connect, an event that brings together several local organizations twice a year to offer services to the homeless in one place. Friday’s event was held at 1001 Mary Ave., behind the Neighborworks Waco offices, one of the sponsors, along with the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition, the city of Waco, and the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

Right: Leigh Saxon, with the Mission Waco Health Clinic, shares a laugh with Jarrett Boyd after checking his vision during the free event. In addition to quality of life services, the event aims to connect people with resources to help them transition out of homelessness.

Tags