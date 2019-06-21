standalone_image_headline
ABOVE: MCC student Audrey Love cuts Steven Belville’s hair Friday during Project Homeless Connect, an event that brings together several local organizations twice a year to offer services to the homeless in one place. Friday’s event was held at 1001 Mary Ave., behind the Neighborworks Waco offices, one of the sponsors, along with the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition, the city of Waco and the Department of Veteran Affairs.
RIGHT: Leigh Saxon, with the Mission
Waco Health Clinic, shares a laugh with
Jarrett Boyd after checking his vision during the free event. In addition to quality of life
services, the event aims to connect people with resources to help them transition out
of homelessness.
Above: MCC student Audrey Love cuts Steven Belville’s hair Friday during Project Homeless Connect, an event that brings together several local organizations twice a year to offer services to the homeless in one place. Friday’s event was held at 1001 Mary Ave., behind the Neighborworks Waco offices, one of the sponsors, along with the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition, the city of Waco, and the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.
Right: Leigh Saxon, with the Mission Waco Health Clinic, shares a laugh with Jarrett Boyd after checking his vision during the free event. In addition to quality of life services, the event aims to connect people with resources to help them transition out of homelessness.