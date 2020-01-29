A story on Page 1A of Tuesday’s Tribune-Herald about the Leroy-Tours-Gerald Water Supply Corp. considering options to reduce arsenic levels in its water included an incorrect title for board member Don Ramsey. Ramsey was replaced by Jonathon Davis as the corporation’s board president the night of the meeting discussed in the story.
