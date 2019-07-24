CARLSBAD, N.M. — Drilling of the longest horizontal oil and gas well in the history of the Permian Basin has been completed as booming oil production in the region continues to center around shale in southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
Fort Worth-based Basic Energy Services recently announced the well was completed in the Wolfcamp, The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports. Wolfcamp is shale of the Delaware Basin, which sits below most of Eddy County and the southern half of Lea County in New Mexico.
Records show the well also encompasses portions of Culberson, Reeves and Loving counties in Texas.
The job was completed for Houston-based Surge Energy, and frac plugs were drilled out to around 3.4 miles .
Brandon McGuire, vice president of Basic’s Permian operations, said Basic intends to continue working with operators in the Delaware Basin, as the Wolfcamp Shale recently saw the discovery of potentially the largest continuing oil and gas resource ever found in the U.S.
The U.S. Geological Survey said it found 46.3 billion barrels of oil and 20 billion barrels of natural gas liquids beneath the region.
$1.9 billion Texas mill
SINTON — An Indiana company is planning to build a $1.9 billion flat roll steel mill in South Texas and create about 600 jobs.
Steel Dynamics Inc. says the electric arc-furnace unit will be in Sinton, about 25 miles northwest of Corpus Christi.
The company said in a statement Monday that the site is strategically located for the southwestern U.S. and Mexico markets. President and CEO Mark Millett says Steel Dynamics has been developing a flat roll steel business strategy for those areas for several years.
Company officials say the mill will be able to produce up to 52½-ton coils for the energy, automotive, construction and appliance industries. The site has transport access to railroads, highways and the Port of Corpus Christi.
Construction should begin next year.
Giant ‘destroyed’ retail
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday he supported Justice Department efforts to look into Amazon because the tech giant has “destroyed the retail industry.”
“I think if you look at Amazon, although there are certain benefits to it, they’ve destroyed the retail industry across the United States, so there’s no question they’ve limited competition,” Mnuchin said during an interview on CNBC. “There’s areas where they’ve really hurt small businesses.” (Jeff Bezos, the founder and chief executive of Amazon, owns The Washington Post.)
Mnuchin made the comments one day after the Justice Department announced it was opening a wide-ranging antitrust review of “market-leading online platforms,” an unprecedented inquiry that could heighten calls for Amazon, Facebook and Google to be broken up.
FAA confirmation
WASHINGTON — A former Air Force pilot and Delta Air Lines executive was confirmed Wednesday by the Senate to lead the Federal Aviation Administration after overcoming opposition from Democrats who claim that he mistreated a whistleblower during his tenure at Delta.
The 52-40 vote on Stephen Dickson was on party lines.
The FAA has been without a confirmed administrator since January 2018 and has been led since then by an acting chief, former American Airlines pilot Daniel Elwell.
Dickson spent 27 years at Delta, first as a pilot and later overseeing pilots as the senior vice president of flight operations until he retired last fall. President Donald Trump nominated him in March after publicly pondering the possibility of picking his personal pilot for the job.