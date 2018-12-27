A 78-year-old man died Thursday morning from injuries he suffered when he was struck by a car at a North Waco intersection known to be hazardous, police said.
Robert Melendez was struck about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday by a vehicle at the intersection of North 19th Street and Park Lake Drive, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. It was the second pedestrian death of the year near the intersection.
Melendez was crossing Park Lake when a Dodge Charger struck him while attempting to turn onto North 19th Street, Bynum said. The driver waited for police and was not charged, he said.
Melendez was taken in critical condition to a local hospital, where he died, Bynum said.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and those involved in this incident,” Bynum said.
Sherry Lynn Wood, 63, of Waco, was killed on North 19th Street near the same intersection on March 6 when a car struck her wheelchair. City officials this summer sought a Texas Department of Transportation grant to make safety improvements to the intersection. The grant application for that intersection was not successful, but the city won grants for improving two other intersections.
Armed robbery
A masked man robbed a Dollar General store in East Waco on Wednesday night before leaving on a bicycle, Waco police Sgt. David Conley said. Police are continuing to search for the man.
Officers were called to 205 E. Waco Drive shortly before Dollar General closed at 9 p.m., when the man, wearing a black ski mask, gloves and a blue hoodie robbed the business, Conley said. The man walked up to an employee, pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded cash and cigarettes and took a package of lighters, he said.
Two employees and one customer were in the store at the time, and the customer ran out the back after seeing the man walk in with a gun, Conley said.
He took an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and lighters before leaving and riding away in an unknown direction, Conley said.
No one was hurt in the robbery. No arrests had been made by Thursday evening as officers continued to search for the man, Conley said.