Families with small kids, this Heart O' Texas Fair's for you. The same goes for those who prefer to buy their tickets in advance or tickets online.
Those who go Old School and buy at the gate on the day they're attending, bring a bit more money.
This year's Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo returns to the Extraco Events Center grounds Oct. 4-13 with its traditional mix of live entertainment, livestock exhibits, AllAmerican Pro Rodeo Finals competition, carnival rides, kids' mutton busting, wiener dog races, food concessions, arts and crafts, and more.
On the music side, fans of Texas country music will find lots of familiar faces in Kevin Fowler, Koe Wetzel, Whiskey Myers, Flatland Cavalry and Mike Ryan as headliners, joined by Nashville singer-songwriter Dylan Scott.
What's new largely lies in the fair's upgraded ticketing system — fairgoers now can buy tickets and passes online at www.hotfair.com, with the ability to show admission passes on their cell phones — and a change in ticket prices that fair officials hope makes it easier for families to attend. This year's slogan, in fact, is "Fun For The Whole Herd."
Children 7 and younger, accompanied by an adult, will be admitted free; previously, children 3 and younger were admitted free. That will offset a hike in adult admission from $10 to $15, but those who buy their tickets before the fair opens Oct. 4 will pay $10 for adult admission.
The idea is to introduce younger fans to the fair and grow an audience that will return over the years.
"We want to create an experience," said HOT Fair and Rodeo President and CEO Wes Allison at a Wednesday media luncheon. "For us, it's creating a new generation of fans. We need to be building new fans for the future."
Upgrading the fair's ticketing system brings it more in line with how concert and event tickets are sold elsewhere, allowing people to buy from their homes or their phones, with ticket information available on their phones rather than a physical ticket to keep track of.
Online buyers can also purchase Funpasses that cover daily admission and a carnival ride armband, and ticket packages such as the 3-Day Music Pass which includes admission to three consecutive nights, Oct. 10-12.
Selling advance tickets for individual days has allowed fair organizers to see what younger online buyers are interested in. So far, country acts Whiskey Myers and Flatland Cavalry are leading the pack, said Charva Ingram, the fair's vice president for marketing and sponsorship development.
Advance tickets also may help ease any impact that rainy weather would have on attendance.
Convenience is a major consideration for a growing number of ticket buyers, Allison said, noting that roughly 85 percent of the tickets for the kid-oriented "Paw Patrol Live!" at the Extraco Coliseum last month were purchased online rather than at the box office.
Magic Money, a wristband with a reloadable RFID chip allowing the wearer to pay for carnival rides and midway food and drink without using cash or tokens, returns, expanded to include a card for those who don't want an armband, and vending machines where fairgoers can buy wristbands.
New attractions and events at the 66th annual fair include an Extreme Stunt Dog Show with acrobatic dog tricks and Transformers-like Robocars, both features in the Kids Zone. A Centex Has Talent show returns to showcase local performers from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 6. Those interested in participating should call 776-1660 by Saturday for sign-up information.
Wiener Dog Races will take place at 1 p.m. Oct. 6 and a one-mile or 5k Running With The Bulls at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 7 will wind up with a finish on the coliseum floor past watching — but penned — bulls.
The AllAmerican Pro Rodeo Finals will bring nightly competition in seven rodeo events at 7 p.m. Oct. 6-7 and 9-13. The traditional Stick Horse and Pony Grand Entry for kids takes place at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and the Special Ranch Rodeo will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 13.
A preview of the fair's carnival rides and Midway takes place at Sneak-A-Peak night from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 4 with fair admission of $5 and $2 carnival rides.