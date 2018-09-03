DEAR HELOISE: Is there a law against a young child pumping gas at the self-service island? — A Reader in Pennsylvania
There’s no law against it, but it’s not a good idea. Having a child “help” by pumping gas can cause a multitude of problems. Kids’ lungs aren’t fully developed, and breathing gas fumes can cause damage to their lungs and eyes.
Also, children’s hand-eye coordination is not advanced; splashing is almost guaranteed. What’s a good age to start pumping gas? When you get your learner’s permit.
Other safety hints:
- It IS against the law to pump gas into an unapproved container.
- Turn off your engine while pumping gas.
- Obviously, no smoking.
- Don’t walk away from your vehicle while filling your car.
— Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: When I lend something to a friend, I take a picture of it and caption it with the name of who has it. I might sound like a Grinch, but I get my stuff back! — Gary in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Nothing wrong with keeping up with who’s got what! — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: Many stores keep their shopping carts in the hot sun. Driving through a lot one day, I was horrified to see an adult place a baby with nothing on her legs in a cart.
My hint: Check the temperature of the seat of shopping carts before placing a child in it, lest the child get burned, especially if the child’s legs are bare. Or bring something to pad the seat, even for older children. — Gloria P., Riverside, California
HI, HELOISE: This hint is for those of us who fumble with a cellphone. Everyone has a beverage koozie lying around. It can be a flexible, lightweight, perfectly sized, padded “holster” for a cellphone in your pocket.
The phone stays well-positioned, slides out smoothly, prevents hitting apps, helps protect if dropped and gives you a cushioned resting pad. — Jack K., Billings, Montana
© 2018 King Features