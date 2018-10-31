AUTO

Auto Body Repair

C & C Collision CenterFirst Place

Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat — Honorable Mention

Bebrick Collison Center — Honorable Mention

Auto New

Jeff Hunter ToyotaFirst Place

Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat — Honorable Mention

Bird Kultgen Ford — Honorable Mention

Auto Repair

Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FiatFirst Place

Dunn's Auto Repair — Honorable Mention

Freddie Kish's Complete Car Care Center — Honorable Mention

Auto Service

Jeff Hunter ToyotaFirst Place

Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat — Honorable Mention

Lynch Auto Repair — Honorable Mention

Auto Used

Jeff Hunter ToyotaFirst Place

Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat — Honorable Mention

Bird Kultgen Ford — Honorable Mention

Car Wash

Genie Car WashFirst Place

Baird Brothers Express Car Wash — Honorable Mention

Valley Mills Car Wash — Honorable Mention

Independent Auto Service

Luikart's Foreign Car ClinicFirst Place

Christian Brothers Automotive — Honorable Mention

Freddie Kish's Complete Car Care Center — Honorable Mention

Oil Change

Jeff Hunter ToyotaFirst Place

Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat — Honorable Mention

Champion Fast Lube & Car Wash — Honorable Mention

Tire Store

Discount TireFirst Place

Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat — Honorable Mention

Farm Tires Direct — Honorable Mention

Tow Truck

Tow King of WacoFirst Place

Big Boys Wrecker Service — Honorable Mention

Waco Towing & Wrecker — Honorable Mention

Truck Accessories

Toys for Trucks & MoreFirst Place

Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat — Honorable Mention

Pickup Outfitters — Honorable Mention

EATERIES

Asian

Cathay HouseFirst Place

Mama Fu's Asian HouseFirst Place

Summer Palace Restaurant — Honorable Mention

Bakery

Village BakeryFirst Place

Baked Bliss — Honorable Mention

CakeAmor Bakery — Honorable Mention

BBQ

Uncle Dan's Barbeque & RibhouseFirst Place

Guess Family Barbecue — Honorable Mention

Rudy's "Country Store" and Bar-B-Q — Honorable Mention

Breakfast

Cafe CuppuccinoFirst Place

The Egg & I — Honorable Mention

World Cup Cafe — Honorable Mention

Buffet

Golden CorralFirst Place

Luby's — Honorable Mention

Summer Palace Restaurant — Honorable Mention

Caterer

La Fiesta Restaurant & CantinaFirst Place

George's Restaurant & Bar — Honorable Mention

Secret Chef — Honorable Mention

Chicken

Bush's ChickenFirst Place

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen — Honorable Mention

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers — Honorable Mention

Chips and Salsa

La Fiesta Restaurant & CantinaFirst Place

Chuy's — Honorable Mention

Mi Jalisco — Honorable Mention

Deli-Sub Sandwich

Schmaltz's Sandwich ShoppeFirst Place

Subway — Honorable Mention

Which Wich — Honorable Mention

Donut Shop

Shipley Do-NutsFirst Place

Bakery Donuts — Honorable Mention

Dunkin' Donuts — Honorable Mention

Fast Food

Carl's JrFirst Place

Chick-Fil-A — Honorable Mention

What-A-Burger — Honorable Mention

Food Truck

Luna Juice BarFirst Place

Pokey O's — Honorable Mention

Urban Edibles — Honorable Mention

French Fries

FuddruckersFirst Place

McDonald's — Honorable Mention

Wing Stop — Honorable Mention

Hamburger

Cafe HomesteadFirst Place

Cupp's Drive Inn — Honorable Mention

Whataburger — Honorable Mention

Ice Cream Shop

Baskin-RobbinsFirst Place

Coco's Shaved Ice — Honorable Mention

Rollo's Rolled Ice Cream and Frozen Yogurt — Honorable Mention

Italian

BarisFirst Place

Bella Luna Italian Bistro — Honorable Mention

Portofino's Authentic Italian Restaurant — Honorable Mention

Japanese Steakhouse-Hibachi

Fuji SteakhouseFirst Place

Teriyaki Park — Honorable Mention

Wako Roll — Honorable Mention

Margarita

La Fiesta Restaurant & CantinaFirst Place

Chuy's — Honorable Mention

Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant — Honorable Mention

Mexican

La Fiesta Restaurant & CantinaFirst Place

Chuy's — Honorable Mention

Ml Jalisco Grill — Honorable Mention

Overall Favorite Restaurant

Poppa Rollo's PizzaFirst Place

Cafe Homestead — Honorable Mention

World Cup Cafe — Honorable Mention

Pizza

Poppa Rollo's PizzaFirst Place

Pizza Hut — Honorable Mention

Shorty's Pizza Shack — Honorable Mention

Seafood

Te'jun The Texas CajunFirst Place

Buzzard Billy's — Honorable Mention

The Catch — Honorable Mention

Steak

Texas Road HouseFirst Place

135 Prime — Honorable Mention

Saltgrass Steak House — Honorable Mention

EDUCATION

Daycare

Noah's Ark PreschoolFirst Place

First Baptist Church Waco Preschool — Honorable Mention

Greater Waco Early Education Center — Honorable Mention

Harvest Time Christian Learning Academy — Honorable Mention

Private Elementary School

Waco Montessori SchoolFirst Place

Eagle Christian Academy — Honorable Mention

St Paul's Episcopal School — Honorable Mention

Private Middle School

Vanguard College Preparatory SchoolFirst Place

Eagle Christian Academy — Honorable Mention

Live Oak Classical — Honorable Mention

Private High School

Vanguard College Preparatory SchoolFirst Place

Eagle Christian Academy — Honorable Mention

Live Oak Classical School — Honorable Mention

Public Elementary School

South Bosque Elementary SchoolFirst Place

Lorena Elementary School — Honorable Mention

Robinson Elementary School — Honorable Mention

Public Middle School

Midway Middle SchoolFirst Place

Lorena Middle School — Honorable Mention

Robinson Intermediate School — Honorable Mention

Public High School

Midway High SchoolFirst Place

Lorena High School — Honorable Mention

Robinson High School — Honorable Mention

ELDERCARE

Assisted Living

Clifton Lutheran Sunset MinistriesFirst Place

Heartis Waco — Honorable Mention

The Delaney at Lake Waco — Honorable Mention

Independent Living

Stilwell Retirement ResidenceFirst Place

Emerald Cottages of Waco — Honorable Mention

The Delaney at Lake Waco — Honorable Mention

Private Residential Care Home

Lake Ridge Healthy LivingFirst Place

The Delaney at Lake Waco — Honorable Mention

West Rest Haven — Honorable Mention

Retirement Living

Clifton Lutheran Sunset MinistriesFirst Place

Stilwell Retirement Residence — Honorable Mention

The Delaney at Lake Waco — Honorable Mention

Skilled Nursing Care

Quality Care of WacoFirst Place

Royal Manor Health Center — Honorable Mention

West Rest Haven — Honorable Mention

ENTERTAINMENT

Children’s Birthday Place

Peter Piper PizzaFirst Place

Chuck E. Cheese's — Honorable Mention

Jump -N- Place — Honorable Mention

Convention Decorating Service

Pendley Party ProductionFirst Place

Action Rental — Honorable Mention

TLC Fantasies — Honorable Mention

Event Planner

Pendley Party Productions & RentalsFirst Place

Before I Do — Honorable Mention

Bruner Events — Honorable Mention

Lois Ferguson — Honorable Mention

Event Rentals

Pendley Party Productions & RentalsFirst Place

Action Rental — Honorable Mention

Spacewalk of Central Texas — Honorable Mention

Family Fun – Entertainment

Cameron Park ZooFirst Place

Lion's Park — Honorable Mention

Waco Hippodrome Theatre — Honorable Mention

Happy Hour

DiamondBack'sFirst Place

Chuy's — Honorable Mention

Shorty's Pizza Shack — Honorable Mention

Local Annual Event

Junior League of Waco - Deck the Halls!First Place

Heart O` Texas Fair & Rodeo — Honorable Mention

Waco Cultural Arts Fest — Honorable Mention

Westfest — Honorable Mention

Local Tourist Attraction

Magnolia Market at the SilosFirst Place

Cameron Park Zoo — Honorable Mention

Waco Mammoth National Monument — Honorable Mention

Local Winery

Waco WineryFirst Place

Red Caboose Winery — Honorable Mention

Valley Mills Vineyards — Honorable Mention

Night Club

The Backyard Bar Stage and GrillFirst Place

Melody Ranch — Honorable Mention

Salty Dog Sports Bar And Grill — Honorable Mention

Romantic Restaurant

135 PrimeFirst Place

1424 Bistro — Honorable Mention

DiamondBack's — Honorable Mention

Sports Bar

Scotty's BrewhouseFirst Place

George's Restaurant & Bar — Honorable Mention

Salty Dog Sports Bar And Grill — Honorable Mention

Wedding Planner

Lois FergusonFirst Place

Before I Do — Honorable Mention

Pendley Party Productions & Rentals — Honorable Mention

Wedding Venue

The Phoenix BallroomFirst Place

The Palladium — Honorable Mention

The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum — Honorable Mention

Wine Bar

Waco Winery Tasting Room & Rooftop PatioFirst Place

Klassy Glass Wine Bar — Honorable Mention

The Grape Wine Bar and Bistro — Honorable Mention

FASHION

Bridal Shop

JoAnn's BridalFirst Place

David's Bridal — Honorable Mention

Georgio's Bridal — Honorable Mention

Children’s Clothing

Carter'sFirst Place

Children's Place — Honorable Mention

Craft Gallery Home Decor and Gift Store — Honorable Mention

Smarty Pants — Honorable Mention

Clothing Boutique

Courtney's BoutiqueFirst Place

Another Season Consignments — Honorable Mention

Hinge Boutique — Honorable Mention

Consignment Store

Another Season ConsignmentsFirst Place

Amelia's Fashion Exchange — Honorable Mention

The Clothesline — Honorable Mention

Dry Cleaner

NuTone CleanersFirst Place

XPress Dry Clean & Laundry — Honorable Mention

Patrick's Dry Cleaners — Honorable Mention

Jewelry Store

Gholson Originals Fine JewelryFirst Place

Alexander's Family Jewelry — Honorable Mention

Curtis Cox Jewelers — Honorable Mention

Kindler's Gem Jewelers — Honorable Mention

Men’s Clothing

Dillard'sFirst Place

JCPenney — Honorable Mention

Kohl's — Honorable Mention

Shoes

DSW -- Designer Shoe WearhouseFirst Place

Academy Sports + Outdoors — Honorable Mention

Dillard's — Honorable Mention

Western Wear

Cavender's Boot CityFirst Place

Boot Barn — Honorable Mention

Ritchie's Western Wear — Honorable Mention

Women’s Clothing

Courtney's BoutiqueFirst Place

Dillard'sFirst Place

Kohl's — Honorable Mention

FINANCIAL

Bank

Community Bank & TrustFirst Place

American Bank — Honorable Mention

The First National Bank of Central Texas — Honorable Mention

CPA – CPA Firm

Jaynes, Reitmeier, Boyd & Therrell, P.C.First Place

Pattillo, Brown & Hill, L.L.P. — Honorable Mention

Whitaker Spinks & Koslovsky — Honorable Mention

Credit Union

First Central Credit UnionFirst Place

Educators Credit Union — Honorable Mention

GENCO Federal Credit Union — Honorable Mention

Financial Planner

Community Bank & TrustFirst Place

First Central Credit Union — Honorable Mention

Mattson Financial Services, LLP — Honorable Mention

Loans

Community Bank & TrustFirst Place

First Central Credit Union — Honorable Mention

The First National Bank of Central Texas — Honorable Mention

FITNESS

Gym

Planet FitnessFirst Place

Elysian Fitness — Honorable Mention

Gold's Gym — Honorable Mention

Martial Arts School

AAMA Karate SchoolFirst Place

Central Texas Family Karate — Honorable Mention

Select Jiu Jitsu Academy — Honorable Mention

Weight Loss Management Business

Medi-WeightlossFirst Place

Metabolic Research Center — Honorable Mention

Weight Watchers — Honorable Mention

HOME

Appliance Store

Discount Vacuum & ApplianceFirst Place

ACE Appliance — Honorable Mention

The Home Depot — Honorable Mention

Bath Remodeling

DreamMaker Bath & KitchenFirst Place

M & M Kitchen & Bath — Honorable Mention

R&R Remodeling and Construction, LLC — Honorable Mention

Blinds

Budget Blinds of WacoFirst Place

Centex Flooring America — Honorable Mention

Lowe's Home Improvement — Honorable Mention

Custom Cabinets

Cabinets To GoFirst Place

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen — Honorable Mention

M&M Kitchen & Bath — Honorable Mention

Electrician Company

Bowen ElectricFirst Place

Mr Electric — Honorable Mention

Williams Electric — Honorable Mention

Fence - Installation Provider

Ace Fence & SupplyFirst Place

Brem's Fence & Repair Inc. — Honorable Mention

Pinnacle Fence Company — Honorable Mention

Flooring

Waco Carpet CompanyFirst Place

Darden Building Materials — Honorable Mention

Gibson's Interiors — Honorable Mention

Foundation Repair

Discount Foundation RepairFirst Place

Faulkenbery Construction — Honorable Mention

Integrated Concrete Services, LLC — Honorable Mention

Waco Foundation Repair — Honorable Mention

Frame Shop – Art

Frames Etc.First Place

Michaels — Honorable Mention

Studio Gallery — Honorable Mention

Furniture

The Furniture CenterFirst Place

DuBois Furniture — Honorable Mention

James & Reid Home | Antiquities — Honorable Mention

Garage Door

Overhead Door CompanyFirst Place

Able's Overhead Door & Service — Honorable Mention

Aladdin Overhead Door Company — Honorable Mention

Garden Center – Garden

Westview Nursery & Landscape Co.First Place

Bonnie's Greenhouse — Honorable Mention

Greenlife Nursery & Landscape — Honorable Mention

Glass Retailer

Glass Doctor of WacoFirst Place

Anderson Glass — Honorable Mention

Bullseye Glass — Honorable Mention

Rocket Glass & Mirror — Honorable Mention

Waco Glass & Mirror — Honorable Mention

Granite Countertops

Italian GraniteFirst Place

Authentic Granite & Marble — Honorable Mention

Texas American Marble & Granite — Honorable Mention

Home Audio & Theater Contractor

Custom Integrators, LLCFirst Place

Best Buy — Honorable Mention

KHT — Honorable Mention

Home Builder – Contractor

The Alford CompanyFirst Place

Adam Health Construction — Honorable Mention

Kent Garbett Homes — Honorable Mention

Home Remodeling

Faulkenbery ConstructionFirst Place

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen — Honorable Mention

Hamblin Construction LLC — Honorable Mention

Home Restoration

Specialty Restoration of TexasFirst Place

Enviro-Serv Restoration & Cleaning — Honorable Mention

Total Restoration of Texas — Honorable Mention

Hot Tubs

Lake Air Pool & SupplyFirst Place

Bellmead Pools — Honorable Mention

Heart of Texas Pool & Spa — Honorable Mention

House Cleaning

English MaidsFirst Place

Charlotte Cleans Webs — Honorable Mention

Green Cleaning — Honorable Mention

HVAC (Residential)

Rabroker Air Conditioning and PlumbingFirst Place

Jacobs-Cathey Co — Honorable Mention

Lochridge-Priest Inc. — Honorable Mention

Oasis Heating & Air — Honorable Mention

Lawn Equipment

Landscape SupplyFirst Place

Pineco Tractor & Equipment — Honorable Mention

United Ag & Turf — Honorable Mention

Mattress – Bedding

Ashley HomeStoreFirst Place

Mattress Firm — Honorable Mention

Waco Mattress Center — Honorable Mention

Moving Service

Move WacoFirst Place

Christian Brothers Moving Service — Honorable Mention

Janek Moving Services — Honorable Mention

Nursery

Greenlife Nursery & LandscapeFirst Place

Robinson Greenhouse — Honorable Mention

Westview Nursery & Landscape Co. — Honorable Mention

Plumbing

White's PlumbingFirst Place

Blackburn Plumbing — Honorable Mention

Bukowski Brothers Plumbing — Honorable Mention

Mike Staas Services — Honorable Mention

Pool Supply & Service

Lake Air Pool SupplyFirst Place

Bellmead Pools — Honorable Mention

Leslie's Pool Supplies, Service & Repair — Honorable Mention

Previously Owned Furniture

Another Season ConsignmentsFirst Place

Consignment Furniture Showroom — Honorable Mention

Kandi Jo's Resale — Honorable Mention

Professional Landscaping

Greenlife Nursery & LandscapeFirst Place

H & M Landscape & Sprinkler Co. — Honorable Mention

Westview Nursery & Landscape Co. — Honorable Mention

Professional Tree Service

Southwest Tree ServiceFirst Place

Chuy's Tree Service — Honorable Mention

Goss Tree Service — Honorable Mention

Roofing Business

Cen-Tex Roof SystemsFirst Place

Johnson Roofing — Honorable Mention

McAdams & Sons Roofing — Honorable Mention

Sprinkler Systems

Westview Nursery & Landscape Co.First Place

H&M Landscaping & Sprinkler — Honorable Mention

Talbert Irrigation — Honorable Mention

Unique Finds

James & Reid Home | AntiquitiesFirst Place

Laverty's Antiques & Furnishings — Honorable Mention

The Findery — Honorable Mention

Window Replacement

Universal Windows Direct of Central TexasFirst Place

Simply Shade and Windows — Honorable Mention

Window World of Waco — Honorable Mention

Window Treatments

Budget BlindsFirst Place

Craftsmen Shutter Shop — Honorable Mention

Peg’s Blinds and Shutters — Honorable Mention

MEDICAL

Audiologist

Martin HearingFirst Place

Physicians Hearing Center — Honorable Mention

Waco Ear, Nose & Throat — Honorable Mention

Cardiologist

Waco Heart & VascularFirst Place

Waco Cardiology Associates — Honorable Mention

Cataract Surgery

Brazos Eye Surgery of TexasFirst Place

Baylor Scott & White Ophthalmology — Honorable Mention

Waco Eye Associates — Honorable Mention

Chiropractor

Premier Health & Wellness CenterFirst Place

Hillcrest Chiropractic Clinic — Honorable Mention

McKenzie Chiropractic Center — Honorable Mention

Dental Implants

Waco Oral Surgery & Dental Impants -- Larry J. Pritchard, D.D.S.First Place

Central Texas Oral & Facial Surgery -- Scot Collins, DDS — Honorable Mention

Waco Surgical Arts - Dr. Jason T. Beck, DDS, MD — Honorable Mention

Dermatologist

U.S. Dermatology PartnersFirst Place

Dr. Joseph Knipper, MD — Honorable Mention

Epiphany Dermatology — Honorable Mention

Eye Surgery

Brazos Eye Surgery of TexasFirst Place

Central Texas Eye Clinic P.A. — Honorable Mention

Waco Eye Associates — Honorable Mention

General Dentistry

Starr General DentistryFirst Place

Columbus Avenue Smiles — Honorable Mention

Stonehaven Dental — Honorable Mention

Handicap Mobility

Interstate MobilityFirst Place

Ability Solutions / Wheelchairs Plus — Honorable Mention

MobilityWorks — Honorable Mention

Hearing Equipment Provider

Baxter Hearing SpecialistsFirst Place

Martin Hearing — Honorable Mention

Physicians Hearing Center — Honorable Mention

Home Health Provider

Texas Home HealthFirst Place

Bluebonnet Health Services — Honorable Mention

Right at Home — Honorable Mention

Hospital

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - HillcrestFirst Place

Coryell Memorial Healthcare System — Honorable Mention

Providence Health Center — Honorable Mention

Medical Clinic

Hillcrest Family Health Center ClinicsFirst Place

Family Health Center — Honorable Mention

Premier ER & Urgent Care — Honorable Mention

OB-GYN

Dr. J Mark Rister, MDFirst Place

Dr. William Livesay, MDFirst Place

Kenneth W. Koeritz, MD, — Honorable Mention

Ophthalmologist

Brazos Eye Surgery of TexasFirst Place

Central Texas Eye Clinic — Honorable Mention

Waco Eye Associates — Honorable Mention

Optometrist

Hewitt EyesFirst Place

Green Eye Associates — Honorable Mention

Melinda Johnson, OD — Honorable Mention

Waco Vision Source — Honorable Mention

Oral Surgeon

Waco Oral Surgery & Dental Impants -- Larry J. Pritchard, D.D.S.First Place

Central Texas Oral & Facial Surgery -- Scot F. Collins, DDS — Honorable Mention

Waco Surgical Arts -- Dr. Jason T. Beck, DDS, MD — Honorable Mention

Orthodontist

Brazos BracesFirst Place

Charles Weathers, D.D.S, M.S.D Orthodontics — Honorable Mention

Collins & Team Orthodontics, Dr. Michael Collins DDS — Honorable Mention

Pediatrician

Dr. Stephen Chakmakjian -- Heart of Texas PediatricsFirst Place

Dr. Abel Y. Castro, MD -- Baylor Scott & White Pediatrics — Honorable Mention

Dr. Cessley Marsellus, MD -- Baylor Scott & White Pediatrics — Honorable Mention

Pharmacy

H.E.B. PharmacyFirst Place

CVS — Honorable Mention

Drug Emporium — Honorable Mention

Lynn's LaVega Pharmacy — Honorable Mention

Plastic Surgeon

Central Texas Institute of Plastic SurgeryFirst Place

Eric F. O’Neill, M.D. — Honorable Mention

Hillcrest Ear, Nose, Throat & Facial Plastics — Honorable Mention

Podiatry

Waco Foot & Ankle, P.A.First Place

Baylor Scott & White Podiatry — Honorable Mention

Highlands Foot & Ankle — Honorable Mention

Primary Care Physician

Dr. Natalie C. Lippe, MD -- Providence Family Health ClinicFirst Place

Dr. Samuel W. Ralston, MD -- Providence Family Health ClinicFirst Place

Dr. Todd E. Blattman, MD -- Providence Family Health Clinic — Honorable Mention

Vascular Disease Treatment

Waco Heart & VascularFirst Place

Waco Cardiology Associates — Honorable Mention

OCCUPATIONAL

Attorney

J.D. Ressetar, Zimmerman Law FirmFirst Place

David G. Tekell, Tekell & Tekell — Honorable Mention

Dominic Braus, The Carlson Law Firm — Honorable Mention

Bail Bondsman

Ash Bail BondsFirst Place

Chapman's Bail Bonds — Honorable Mention

Hill Bail Bonds — Honorable Mention

Employment Agency

Job-LinkFirst Place

Express Employment Professionals — Honorable Mention

Total Placement — Honorable Mention

Insurance Agent

Donald Rowan InsuranceFirst Place

Bob Anderson, State Farm Insurance — Honorable Mention

Clayton Boyd, State Farm — Honorable Mention

Law Firm

The Zimmerman Law FirmFirst Place

Tekell & Tekell — Honorable Mention

The Carlson Law Firm — Honorable Mention

Local Radio Personality

Zack & Jim, WACO FM 99.9First Place

Dewayne and Tamme, KBGO FM 95.7 — Honorable Mention

Your Boy Q, KRZI AM 1660 — Honorable Mention

Local Television Personality

Kris Radcliffe, KCEN 6First Place

Rusty Garrett, KWTX 10 — Honorable Mention

Taína Maya, KWTX 10 — Honorable Mention

OTHER

Barber Shop

Sports ClipsFirst Place

American Hairlines — Honorable Mention

Great Clips — Honorable Mention

Beauty Salon

Deja DoFirst Place

Bangs Hair and Lash Studio — Honorable Mention

Salon DaDa — Honorable Mention

Cleaning Service

Charlotte Cleans WebsFirst Place

Green Cleaning — Honorable Mention

Pristine Clean — Honorable Mention

Computer Service

G & A Computers IncFirst Place

Henson Business ProductsFirst Place

PC Doctor — Honorable Mention

Customer Service

Westview Nursery & Landscape Co.First Place

NuTone Cleaners — Honorable Mention

The Gift Horse — Honorable Mention

Dance Center

Joy's School of DanceFirst Place

Dance by Emily — Honorable Mention

Laurie's Stepping Out Studio — Honorable Mention

Disaster Relief

Senior CorpsFirst Place

Crestview Church of Christ — Honorable Mention

Target Restoration Services LLC — Honorable Mention

Electronics Store

Best BuyFirst Place

Custom Integrators, LLC — Honorable Mention

L & M Electronics — Honorable Mention

Firearms Store

Fun GunsFirst Place

Paul & Foster — Honorable Mention

Praco Gun and Pawn — Honorable Mention

Florist

Reed's FlowersFirst Place

Hewitt Florist — Honorable Mention

Park Lake Flowers — Honorable Mention

Funeral Home

Lake Shore Funeral HomeFirst Place

Grace Gardens Funeral Home & Crematorium — Honorable Mention

Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home — Honorable Mention

Gifts & Collectibles

The Gift HorseFirst Place

Bankston's — Honorable Mention

Morrison's Gifts — Honorable Mention

Gold Buyer

Mike's Gold BuyersFirst Place

Alexander's Family Jewelry — Honorable Mention

Waco Jewelers — Honorable Mention

Grocer

H.E.B.First Place

Aldi — Honorable Mention

Jubilee Food Market — Honorable Mention

HVAC (Commercial)

Rabroker Air Conditioning and PlumbingFirst Place

A/C SOLUTIONS HEATING & AIR — Honorable Mention

Centroplex Service Co. — Honorable Mention

Lochridge-Priest Inc. — Honorable Mention

License to Carry Training

Kaase Concealed Handgun SchoolFirst Place

Big Iron Concealed Handgun Training — Honorable Mention

Jones Concealed Handgun Instruction — Honorable Mention

Liquor Store

Stoney's LiquorFirst Place

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods — Honorable Mention

Twin Liquors — Honorable Mention

Museum

Mayborn MuseumFirst Place

Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute — Honorable Mention

Texas Sports Hall of Fame — Honorable Mention

Non-Profit Agency

Mission WacoFirst Place

Caritas — Honorable Mention

Junior League of Waco — Honorable Mention

Place to Work Jeff Hunter Toyota First Place

Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas — Honorable Mention

Community Bank & Trust — Honorable Mention

Sewing – Quilting

PHD QuiltsFirst Place

Sew & Quilt Store — Honorable Mention

Simply Fabrics — Honorable Mention

Tourist Attraction

Magnolia Market at the SilosFirst Place

Cameron Park Zoo — Honorable Mention

Texas Sports Hall of Fame — Honorable Mention

Tractor-Farm Supply

Tractor Supply Co.First Place

Atwoods Ranch & Home — Honorable Mention

Pineco Tractor and Equipment — Honorable Mention

Travel Agency

Allen Samuels House of TravelFirst Place

Sandy's Get-A-Away Travel — Honorable Mention

Vacations Unlimited — Honorable Mention

Volunteer Services

Senior CorpsFirst Place

Caritas — Honorable Mention

Mission Waco — Honorable Mention

Wireless Provider

MetroPCSFirst Place

AT&T Wireless — Honorable Mention

Sprint — Honorable Mention

PETS & ANIMALS

Animal Rescue – Shelter

Fuzzy Friends RescueFirst Place

Gray Mutts Rescue — Honorable Mention

Humane Society of Central Texas — Honorable Mention

Feed – Agri Store

Bar None General StoreFirst Place

Buzbee Feed & Supply — Honorable Mention

West Feeds, Inc — Honorable Mention

Pet Store

PetSmartFirst Place

Critters Exotic Pets — Honorable Mention

Petco — Honorable Mention

Veterinarian

Ramsgate Veterinary ClinicFirst Place

Animal Hospital of Waco — Honorable Mention

Robinson Drive Animal Hospital — Honorable Mention

REAL ESTATE

Apartment Complex

The Residence at Central Texas MarketplaceFirst Place

Canyon Springs Apartments — Honorable Mention

Franklin Place — Honorable Mention

River Crest Apartments — Honorable Mention

Commercial Real Estate Company

Kelly, REALTORS® COMMERCIALFirst Place

Bentwood Realty — Honorable Mention

Camille Johnson Realtors — Honorable Mention

H&A Real Estate — Honorable Mention

Property Management

Shamrock Property ManagementFirst Place

Brothers Management Co. — Honorable Mention

Harrell Realty Management — Honorable Mention

Real Estate Agent

Amanda Nesbitt -- Kelly, RealtorsFirst Place

Anna Reed - Coldwell Banker Apex Realtors — Honorable Mention

Trish Griffin -- Kelly, Realtors — Honorable Mention

Residential Real Estate

Kelly, REALTORSFirst Place

Bentwood Realty — Honorable Mention

Camille Johnson Realtors — Honorable Mention

RECREATION

ATV Dealer

Barger's AllsportsFirst Place

Munn's (Elm Mott, TX) — Honorable Mention

Waco Motorsports — Honorable Mention

Billiards Center

Clicks BilliardsFirst Place

Billiards of Texas Inc — Honorable Mention

Cricket's Grill & Drafthouse — Honorable Mention

Shooters — Honorable Mention

Bowling Center

AMF Westview LanesFirst Place

Spare Time Texas — Honorable Mention

Motorcycle Dealer

Harley-Davidson of WacoFirst Place

Barger's Allsports — Honorable Mention

Legend Cycles — Honorable Mention

Public Golf Course

Cottonwood Creek Golf CourseFirst Place

Lake Waco Golf Club — Honorable Mention

Twin Rivers Golf Club — Honorable Mention

Tags