AUTO
Auto Body Repair
C & C Collision Center — First Place
Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat — Honorable Mention
Bebrick Collison Center — Honorable Mention
Auto New
Jeff Hunter Toyota — First Place
Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat — Honorable Mention
Bird Kultgen Ford — Honorable Mention
Auto Repair
Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat — First Place
Dunn's Auto Repair — Honorable Mention
Freddie Kish's Complete Car Care Center — Honorable Mention
Auto Service
Jeff Hunter Toyota — First Place
Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat — Honorable Mention
Lynch Auto Repair — Honorable Mention
Auto Used
Jeff Hunter Toyota — First Place
Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat — Honorable Mention
Bird Kultgen Ford — Honorable Mention
Car Wash
Genie Car Wash — First Place
Baird Brothers Express Car Wash — Honorable Mention
Valley Mills Car Wash — Honorable Mention
Independent Auto Service
Luikart's Foreign Car Clinic — First Place
Christian Brothers Automotive — Honorable Mention
Freddie Kish's Complete Car Care Center — Honorable Mention
Oil Change
Jeff Hunter Toyota — First Place
Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat — Honorable Mention
Champion Fast Lube & Car Wash — Honorable Mention
Tire Store
Discount Tire — First Place
Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat — Honorable Mention
Farm Tires Direct — Honorable Mention
Tow Truck
Tow King of Waco — First Place
Big Boys Wrecker Service — Honorable Mention
Waco Towing & Wrecker — Honorable Mention
Truck Accessories
Toys for Trucks & More — First Place
Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat — Honorable Mention
Pickup Outfitters — Honorable Mention
EATERIES
Asian
Cathay House — First Place
Mama Fu's Asian House — First Place
Summer Palace Restaurant — Honorable Mention
Bakery
Village Bakery — First Place
Baked Bliss — Honorable Mention
CakeAmor Bakery — Honorable Mention
BBQ
Uncle Dan's Barbeque & Ribhouse — First Place
Guess Family Barbecue — Honorable Mention
Rudy's "Country Store" and Bar-B-Q — Honorable Mention
Breakfast
Cafe Cuppuccino — First Place
The Egg & I — Honorable Mention
World Cup Cafe — Honorable Mention
Buffet
Golden Corral — First Place
Luby's — Honorable Mention
Summer Palace Restaurant — Honorable Mention
Caterer
La Fiesta Restaurant & Cantina — First Place
George's Restaurant & Bar — Honorable Mention
Secret Chef — Honorable Mention
Chicken
Bush's Chicken — First Place
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen — Honorable Mention
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers — Honorable Mention
Chips and Salsa
La Fiesta Restaurant & Cantina — First Place
Chuy's — Honorable Mention
Mi Jalisco — Honorable Mention
Deli-Sub Sandwich
Schmaltz's Sandwich Shoppe — First Place
Subway — Honorable Mention
Which Wich — Honorable Mention
Donut Shop
Shipley Do-Nuts — First Place
Bakery Donuts — Honorable Mention
Dunkin' Donuts — Honorable Mention
Fast Food
Carl's Jr — First Place
Chick-Fil-A — Honorable Mention
What-A-Burger — Honorable Mention
Food Truck
Luna Juice Bar — First Place
Pokey O's — Honorable Mention
Urban Edibles — Honorable Mention
French Fries
Fuddruckers — First Place
McDonald's — Honorable Mention
Wing Stop — Honorable Mention
Hamburger
Cafe Homestead — First Place
Cupp's Drive Inn — Honorable Mention
Whataburger — Honorable Mention
Ice Cream Shop
Baskin-Robbins — First Place
Coco's Shaved Ice — Honorable Mention
Rollo's Rolled Ice Cream and Frozen Yogurt — Honorable Mention
Italian
Baris — First Place
Bella Luna Italian Bistro — Honorable Mention
Portofino's Authentic Italian Restaurant — Honorable Mention
Japanese Steakhouse-Hibachi
Fuji Steakhouse — First Place
Teriyaki Park — Honorable Mention
Wako Roll — Honorable Mention
Margarita
La Fiesta Restaurant & Cantina — First Place
Chuy's — Honorable Mention
Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant — Honorable Mention
Mexican
La Fiesta Restaurant & Cantina — First Place
Chuy's — Honorable Mention
Ml Jalisco Grill — Honorable Mention
Overall Favorite Restaurant
Poppa Rollo's Pizza — First Place
Cafe Homestead — Honorable Mention
World Cup Cafe — Honorable Mention
Pizza
Poppa Rollo's Pizza — First Place
Pizza Hut — Honorable Mention
Shorty's Pizza Shack — Honorable Mention
Seafood
Te'jun The Texas Cajun — First Place
Buzzard Billy's — Honorable Mention
The Catch — Honorable Mention
Steak
Texas Road House — First Place
135 Prime — Honorable Mention
Saltgrass Steak House — Honorable Mention
EDUCATION
Daycare
Noah's Ark Preschool — First Place
First Baptist Church Waco Preschool — Honorable Mention
Greater Waco Early Education Center — Honorable Mention
Harvest Time Christian Learning Academy — Honorable Mention
Private Elementary School
Waco Montessori School — First Place
Eagle Christian Academy — Honorable Mention
St Paul's Episcopal School — Honorable Mention
Private Middle School
Vanguard College Preparatory School — First Place
Eagle Christian Academy — Honorable Mention
Live Oak Classical — Honorable Mention
Private High School
Vanguard College Preparatory School — First Place
Eagle Christian Academy — Honorable Mention
Live Oak Classical School — Honorable Mention
Public Elementary School
South Bosque Elementary School — First Place
Lorena Elementary School — Honorable Mention
Robinson Elementary School — Honorable Mention
Public Middle School
Midway Middle School — First Place
Lorena Middle School — Honorable Mention
Robinson Intermediate School — Honorable Mention
Public High School
Midway High School — First Place
Lorena High School — Honorable Mention
Robinson High School — Honorable Mention
ELDERCARE
Assisted Living
Clifton Lutheran Sunset Ministries — First Place
Heartis Waco — Honorable Mention
The Delaney at Lake Waco — Honorable Mention
Independent Living
Stilwell Retirement Residence — First Place
Emerald Cottages of Waco — Honorable Mention
The Delaney at Lake Waco — Honorable Mention
Private Residential Care Home
Lake Ridge Healthy Living — First Place
The Delaney at Lake Waco — Honorable Mention
West Rest Haven — Honorable Mention
Retirement Living
Clifton Lutheran Sunset Ministries — First Place
Stilwell Retirement Residence — Honorable Mention
The Delaney at Lake Waco — Honorable Mention
Skilled Nursing Care
Quality Care of Waco — First Place
Royal Manor Health Center — Honorable Mention
West Rest Haven — Honorable Mention
ENTERTAINMENT
Children’s Birthday Place
Peter Piper Pizza — First Place
Chuck E. Cheese's — Honorable Mention
Jump -N- Place — Honorable Mention
Convention Decorating Service
Pendley Party Production — First Place
Action Rental — Honorable Mention
TLC Fantasies — Honorable Mention
Event Planner
Pendley Party Productions & Rentals — First Place
Before I Do — Honorable Mention
Bruner Events — Honorable Mention
Lois Ferguson — Honorable Mention
Event Rentals
Pendley Party Productions & Rentals — First Place
Action Rental — Honorable Mention
Spacewalk of Central Texas — Honorable Mention
Family Fun – Entertainment
Cameron Park Zoo — First Place
Lion's Park — Honorable Mention
Waco Hippodrome Theatre — Honorable Mention
Happy Hour
DiamondBack's — First Place
Chuy's — Honorable Mention
Shorty's Pizza Shack — Honorable Mention
Local Annual Event
Junior League of Waco - Deck the Halls! — First Place
Heart O` Texas Fair & Rodeo — Honorable Mention
Waco Cultural Arts Fest — Honorable Mention
Westfest — Honorable Mention
Local Tourist Attraction
Magnolia Market at the Silos — First Place
Cameron Park Zoo — Honorable Mention
Waco Mammoth National Monument — Honorable Mention
Local Winery
Waco Winery — First Place
Red Caboose Winery — Honorable Mention
Valley Mills Vineyards — Honorable Mention
Night Club
The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill — First Place
Melody Ranch — Honorable Mention
Salty Dog Sports Bar And Grill — Honorable Mention
Romantic Restaurant
135 Prime — First Place
1424 Bistro — Honorable Mention
DiamondBack's — Honorable Mention
Sports Bar
Scotty's Brewhouse — First Place
George's Restaurant & Bar — Honorable Mention
Salty Dog Sports Bar And Grill — Honorable Mention
Wedding Planner
Lois Ferguson — First Place
Before I Do — Honorable Mention
Pendley Party Productions & Rentals — Honorable Mention
Wedding Venue
The Phoenix Ballroom — First Place
The Palladium — Honorable Mention
The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum — Honorable Mention
Wine Bar
Waco Winery Tasting Room & Rooftop Patio — First Place
Klassy Glass Wine Bar — Honorable Mention
The Grape Wine Bar and Bistro — Honorable Mention
FASHION
Bridal Shop
JoAnn's Bridal — First Place
David's Bridal — Honorable Mention
Georgio's Bridal — Honorable Mention
Children’s Clothing
Carter's — First Place
Children's Place — Honorable Mention
Craft Gallery Home Decor and Gift Store — Honorable Mention
Smarty Pants — Honorable Mention
Clothing Boutique
Courtney's Boutique — First Place
Another Season Consignments — Honorable Mention
Hinge Boutique — Honorable Mention
Consignment Store
Another Season Consignments — First Place
Amelia's Fashion Exchange — Honorable Mention
The Clothesline — Honorable Mention
Dry Cleaner
NuTone Cleaners — First Place
XPress Dry Clean & Laundry — Honorable Mention
Patrick's Dry Cleaners — Honorable Mention
Jewelry Store
Gholson Originals Fine Jewelry — First Place
Alexander's Family Jewelry — Honorable Mention
Curtis Cox Jewelers — Honorable Mention
Kindler's Gem Jewelers — Honorable Mention
Men’s Clothing
Dillard's — First Place
JCPenney — Honorable Mention
Kohl's — Honorable Mention
Shoes
DSW -- Designer Shoe Wearhouse — First Place
Academy Sports + Outdoors — Honorable Mention
Dillard's — Honorable Mention
Western Wear
Cavender's Boot City — First Place
Boot Barn — Honorable Mention
Ritchie's Western Wear — Honorable Mention
Women’s Clothing
Courtney's Boutique — First Place
Dillard's — First Place
Kohl's — Honorable Mention
FINANCIAL
Bank
Community Bank & Trust — First Place
American Bank — Honorable Mention
The First National Bank of Central Texas — Honorable Mention
CPA – CPA Firm
Jaynes, Reitmeier, Boyd & Therrell, P.C. — First Place
Pattillo, Brown & Hill, L.L.P. — Honorable Mention
Whitaker Spinks & Koslovsky — Honorable Mention
Credit Union
First Central Credit Union — First Place
Educators Credit Union — Honorable Mention
GENCO Federal Credit Union — Honorable Mention
Financial Planner
Community Bank & Trust — First Place
First Central Credit Union — Honorable Mention
Mattson Financial Services, LLP — Honorable Mention
Loans
Community Bank & Trust — First Place
First Central Credit Union — Honorable Mention
The First National Bank of Central Texas — Honorable Mention
FITNESS
Gym
Planet Fitness — First Place
Elysian Fitness — Honorable Mention
Gold's Gym — Honorable Mention
Martial Arts School
AAMA Karate School — First Place
Central Texas Family Karate — Honorable Mention
Select Jiu Jitsu Academy — Honorable Mention
Weight Loss Management Business
Medi-Weightloss — First Place
Metabolic Research Center — Honorable Mention
Weight Watchers — Honorable Mention
HOME
Appliance Store
Discount Vacuum & Appliance — First Place
ACE Appliance — Honorable Mention
The Home Depot — Honorable Mention
Bath Remodeling
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen — First Place
M & M Kitchen & Bath — Honorable Mention
R&R Remodeling and Construction, LLC — Honorable Mention
Blinds
Budget Blinds of Waco — First Place
Centex Flooring America — Honorable Mention
Lowe's Home Improvement — Honorable Mention
Custom Cabinets
Cabinets To Go — First Place
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen — Honorable Mention
M&M Kitchen & Bath — Honorable Mention
Electrician Company
Bowen Electric — First Place
Mr Electric — Honorable Mention
Williams Electric — Honorable Mention
Fence - Installation Provider
Ace Fence & Supply — First Place
Brem's Fence & Repair Inc. — Honorable Mention
Pinnacle Fence Company — Honorable Mention
Flooring
Waco Carpet Company — First Place
Darden Building Materials — Honorable Mention
Gibson's Interiors — Honorable Mention
Foundation Repair
Discount Foundation Repair — First Place
Faulkenbery Construction — Honorable Mention
Integrated Concrete Services, LLC — Honorable Mention
Waco Foundation Repair — Honorable Mention
Frame Shop – Art
Frames Etc. — First Place
Michaels — Honorable Mention
Studio Gallery — Honorable Mention
Furniture
The Furniture Center — First Place
DuBois Furniture — Honorable Mention
James & Reid Home | Antiquities — Honorable Mention
Garage Door
Overhead Door Company — First Place
Able's Overhead Door & Service — Honorable Mention
Aladdin Overhead Door Company — Honorable Mention
Garden Center – Garden
Westview Nursery & Landscape Co. — First Place
Bonnie's Greenhouse — Honorable Mention
Greenlife Nursery & Landscape — Honorable Mention
Glass Retailer
Glass Doctor of Waco — First Place
Anderson Glass — Honorable Mention
Bullseye Glass — Honorable Mention
Rocket Glass & Mirror — Honorable Mention
Waco Glass & Mirror — Honorable Mention
Granite Countertops
Italian Granite — First Place
Authentic Granite & Marble — Honorable Mention
Texas American Marble & Granite — Honorable Mention
Home Audio & Theater Contractor
Custom Integrators, LLC — First Place
Best Buy — Honorable Mention
KHT — Honorable Mention
Home Builder – Contractor
The Alford Company — First Place
Adam Health Construction — Honorable Mention
Kent Garbett Homes — Honorable Mention
Home Remodeling
Faulkenbery Construction — First Place
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen — Honorable Mention
Hamblin Construction LLC — Honorable Mention
Home Restoration
Specialty Restoration of Texas — First Place
Enviro-Serv Restoration & Cleaning — Honorable Mention
Total Restoration of Texas — Honorable Mention
Hot Tubs
Lake Air Pool & Supply — First Place
Bellmead Pools — Honorable Mention
Heart of Texas Pool & Spa — Honorable Mention
House Cleaning
English Maids — First Place
Charlotte Cleans Webs — Honorable Mention
Green Cleaning — Honorable Mention
HVAC (Residential)
Rabroker Air Conditioning and Plumbing — First Place
Jacobs-Cathey Co — Honorable Mention
Lochridge-Priest Inc. — Honorable Mention
Oasis Heating & Air — Honorable Mention
Lawn Equipment
Landscape Supply — First Place
Pineco Tractor & Equipment — Honorable Mention
United Ag & Turf — Honorable Mention
Mattress – Bedding
Ashley HomeStore — First Place
Mattress Firm — Honorable Mention
Waco Mattress Center — Honorable Mention
Moving Service
Move Waco — First Place
Christian Brothers Moving Service — Honorable Mention
Janek Moving Services — Honorable Mention
Nursery
Greenlife Nursery & Landscape — First Place
Robinson Greenhouse — Honorable Mention
Westview Nursery & Landscape Co. — Honorable Mention
Plumbing
White's Plumbing — First Place
Blackburn Plumbing — Honorable Mention
Bukowski Brothers Plumbing — Honorable Mention
Mike Staas Services — Honorable Mention
Pool Supply & Service
Lake Air Pool Supply — First Place
Bellmead Pools — Honorable Mention
Leslie's Pool Supplies, Service & Repair — Honorable Mention
Previously Owned Furniture
Another Season Consignments — First Place
Consignment Furniture Showroom — Honorable Mention
Kandi Jo's Resale — Honorable Mention
Professional Landscaping
Greenlife Nursery & Landscape — First Place
H & M Landscape & Sprinkler Co. — Honorable Mention
Westview Nursery & Landscape Co. — Honorable Mention
Professional Tree Service
Southwest Tree Service — First Place
Chuy's Tree Service — Honorable Mention
Goss Tree Service — Honorable Mention
Roofing Business
Cen-Tex Roof Systems — First Place
Johnson Roofing — Honorable Mention
McAdams & Sons Roofing — Honorable Mention
Sprinkler Systems
Westview Nursery & Landscape Co. — First Place
H&M Landscaping & Sprinkler — Honorable Mention
Talbert Irrigation — Honorable Mention
Unique Finds
James & Reid Home | Antiquities — First Place
Laverty's Antiques & Furnishings — Honorable Mention
The Findery — Honorable Mention
Window Replacement
Universal Windows Direct of Central Texas — First Place
Simply Shade and Windows — Honorable Mention
Window World of Waco — Honorable Mention
Window Treatments
Budget Blinds — First Place
Craftsmen Shutter Shop — Honorable Mention
Peg’s Blinds and Shutters — Honorable Mention
MEDICAL
Audiologist
Martin Hearing — First Place
Physicians Hearing Center — Honorable Mention
Waco Ear, Nose & Throat — Honorable Mention
Cardiologist
Waco Heart & Vascular — First Place
Waco Cardiology Associates — Honorable Mention
Cataract Surgery
Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas — First Place
Baylor Scott & White Ophthalmology — Honorable Mention
Waco Eye Associates — Honorable Mention
Chiropractor
Premier Health & Wellness Center — First Place
Hillcrest Chiropractic Clinic — Honorable Mention
McKenzie Chiropractic Center — Honorable Mention
Dental Implants
Waco Oral Surgery & Dental Impants -- Larry J. Pritchard, D.D.S. — First Place
Central Texas Oral & Facial Surgery -- Scot Collins, DDS — Honorable Mention
Waco Surgical Arts - Dr. Jason T. Beck, DDS, MD — Honorable Mention
Dermatologist
U.S. Dermatology Partners — First Place
Dr. Joseph Knipper, MD — Honorable Mention
Epiphany Dermatology — Honorable Mention
Eye Surgery
Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas — First Place
Central Texas Eye Clinic P.A. — Honorable Mention
Waco Eye Associates — Honorable Mention
General Dentistry
Starr General Dentistry — First Place
Columbus Avenue Smiles — Honorable Mention
Stonehaven Dental — Honorable Mention
Handicap Mobility
Interstate Mobility — First Place
Ability Solutions / Wheelchairs Plus — Honorable Mention
MobilityWorks — Honorable Mention
Hearing Equipment Provider
Baxter Hearing Specialists — First Place
Martin Hearing — Honorable Mention
Physicians Hearing Center — Honorable Mention
Home Health Provider
Texas Home Health — First Place
Bluebonnet Health Services — Honorable Mention
Right at Home — Honorable Mention
Hospital
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest — First Place
Coryell Memorial Healthcare System — Honorable Mention
Providence Health Center — Honorable Mention
Medical Clinic
Hillcrest Family Health Center Clinics — First Place
Family Health Center — Honorable Mention
Premier ER & Urgent Care — Honorable Mention
OB-GYN
Dr. J Mark Rister, MD — First Place
Dr. William Livesay, MD — First Place
Kenneth W. Koeritz, MD, — Honorable Mention
Ophthalmologist
Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas — First Place
Central Texas Eye Clinic — Honorable Mention
Waco Eye Associates — Honorable Mention
Optometrist
Hewitt Eyes — First Place
Green Eye Associates — Honorable Mention
Melinda Johnson, OD — Honorable Mention
Waco Vision Source — Honorable Mention
Oral Surgeon
Waco Oral Surgery & Dental Impants -- Larry J. Pritchard, D.D.S. — First Place
Central Texas Oral & Facial Surgery -- Scot F. Collins, DDS — Honorable Mention
Waco Surgical Arts -- Dr. Jason T. Beck, DDS, MD — Honorable Mention
Orthodontist
Brazos Braces — First Place
Charles Weathers, D.D.S, M.S.D Orthodontics — Honorable Mention
Collins & Team Orthodontics, Dr. Michael Collins DDS — Honorable Mention
Pediatrician
Dr. Stephen Chakmakjian -- Heart of Texas Pediatrics — First Place
Dr. Abel Y. Castro, MD -- Baylor Scott & White Pediatrics — Honorable Mention
Dr. Cessley Marsellus, MD -- Baylor Scott & White Pediatrics — Honorable Mention
Pharmacy
H.E.B. Pharmacy — First Place
CVS — Honorable Mention
Drug Emporium — Honorable Mention
Lynn's LaVega Pharmacy — Honorable Mention
Plastic Surgeon
Central Texas Institute of Plastic Surgery — First Place
Eric F. O’Neill, M.D. — Honorable Mention
Hillcrest Ear, Nose, Throat & Facial Plastics — Honorable Mention
Podiatry
Waco Foot & Ankle, P.A. — First Place
Baylor Scott & White Podiatry — Honorable Mention
Highlands Foot & Ankle — Honorable Mention
Primary Care Physician
Dr. Natalie C. Lippe, MD -- Providence Family Health Clinic — First Place
Dr. Samuel W. Ralston, MD -- Providence Family Health Clinic — First Place
Dr. Todd E. Blattman, MD -- Providence Family Health Clinic — Honorable Mention
Vascular Disease Treatment
Waco Heart & Vascular — First Place
Waco Cardiology Associates — Honorable Mention
OCCUPATIONAL
Attorney
J.D. Ressetar, Zimmerman Law Firm — First Place
David G. Tekell, Tekell & Tekell — Honorable Mention
Dominic Braus, The Carlson Law Firm — Honorable Mention
Bail Bondsman
Ash Bail Bonds — First Place
Chapman's Bail Bonds — Honorable Mention
Hill Bail Bonds — Honorable Mention
Employment Agency
Job-Link — First Place
Express Employment Professionals — Honorable Mention
Total Placement — Honorable Mention
Insurance Agent
Donald Rowan Insurance — First Place
Bob Anderson, State Farm Insurance — Honorable Mention
Clayton Boyd, State Farm — Honorable Mention
Law Firm
The Zimmerman Law Firm — First Place
Tekell & Tekell — Honorable Mention
The Carlson Law Firm — Honorable Mention
Local Radio Personality
Zack & Jim, WACO FM 99.9 — First Place
Dewayne and Tamme, KBGO FM 95.7 — Honorable Mention
Your Boy Q, KRZI AM 1660 — Honorable Mention
Local Television Personality
Kris Radcliffe, KCEN 6 — First Place
Rusty Garrett, KWTX 10 — Honorable Mention
Taína Maya, KWTX 10 — Honorable Mention
OTHER
Barber Shop
Sports Clips — First Place
American Hairlines — Honorable Mention
Great Clips — Honorable Mention
Beauty Salon
Deja Do — First Place
Bangs Hair and Lash Studio — Honorable Mention
Salon DaDa — Honorable Mention
Cleaning Service
Charlotte Cleans Webs — First Place
Green Cleaning — Honorable Mention
Pristine Clean — Honorable Mention
Computer Service
G & A Computers Inc — First Place
Henson Business Products — First Place
PC Doctor — Honorable Mention
Customer Service
Westview Nursery & Landscape Co. — First Place
NuTone Cleaners — Honorable Mention
The Gift Horse — Honorable Mention
Dance Center
Joy's School of Dance — First Place
Dance by Emily — Honorable Mention
Laurie's Stepping Out Studio — Honorable Mention
Disaster Relief
Senior Corps — First Place
Crestview Church of Christ — Honorable Mention
Target Restoration Services LLC — Honorable Mention
Electronics Store
Best Buy — First Place
Custom Integrators, LLC — Honorable Mention
L & M Electronics — Honorable Mention
Firearms Store
Fun Guns — First Place
Paul & Foster — Honorable Mention
Praco Gun and Pawn — Honorable Mention
Florist
Reed's Flowers — First Place
Hewitt Florist — Honorable Mention
Park Lake Flowers — Honorable Mention
Funeral Home
Lake Shore Funeral Home — First Place
Grace Gardens Funeral Home & Crematorium — Honorable Mention
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home — Honorable Mention
Gifts & Collectibles
The Gift Horse — First Place
Bankston's — Honorable Mention
Morrison's Gifts — Honorable Mention
Gold Buyer
Mike's Gold Buyers — First Place
Alexander's Family Jewelry — Honorable Mention
Waco Jewelers — Honorable Mention
Grocer
H.E.B. — First Place
Aldi — Honorable Mention
Jubilee Food Market — Honorable Mention
HVAC (Commercial)
Rabroker Air Conditioning and Plumbing — First Place
A/C SOLUTIONS HEATING & AIR — Honorable Mention
Centroplex Service Co. — Honorable Mention
Lochridge-Priest Inc. — Honorable Mention
License to Carry Training
Kaase Concealed Handgun School — First Place
Big Iron Concealed Handgun Training — Honorable Mention
Jones Concealed Handgun Instruction — Honorable Mention
Liquor Store
Stoney's Liquor — First Place
Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods — Honorable Mention
Twin Liquors — Honorable Mention
Museum
Mayborn Museum — First Place
Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute — Honorable Mention
Texas Sports Hall of Fame — Honorable Mention
Non-Profit Agency
Mission Waco — First Place
Caritas — Honorable Mention
Junior League of Waco — Honorable Mention
Place to Work Jeff Hunter Toyota First Place
Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas — Honorable Mention
Community Bank & Trust — Honorable Mention
Sewing – Quilting
PHD Quilts — First Place
Sew & Quilt Store — Honorable Mention
Simply Fabrics — Honorable Mention
Tourist Attraction
Magnolia Market at the Silos — First Place
Cameron Park Zoo — Honorable Mention
Texas Sports Hall of Fame — Honorable Mention
Tractor-Farm Supply
Tractor Supply Co. — First Place
Atwoods Ranch & Home — Honorable Mention
Pineco Tractor and Equipment — Honorable Mention
Travel Agency
Allen Samuels House of Travel — First Place
Sandy's Get-A-Away Travel — Honorable Mention
Vacations Unlimited — Honorable Mention
Volunteer Services
Senior Corps — First Place
Caritas — Honorable Mention
Mission Waco — Honorable Mention
Wireless Provider
MetroPCS — First Place
AT&T Wireless — Honorable Mention
Sprint — Honorable Mention
PETS & ANIMALS
Animal Rescue – Shelter
Fuzzy Friends Rescue — First Place
Gray Mutts Rescue — Honorable Mention
Humane Society of Central Texas — Honorable Mention
Feed – Agri Store
Bar None General Store — First Place
Buzbee Feed & Supply — Honorable Mention
West Feeds, Inc — Honorable Mention
Pet Store
PetSmart — First Place
Critters Exotic Pets — Honorable Mention
Petco — Honorable Mention
Veterinarian
Ramsgate Veterinary Clinic — First Place
Animal Hospital of Waco — Honorable Mention
Robinson Drive Animal Hospital — Honorable Mention
REAL ESTATE
Apartment Complex
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace — First Place
Canyon Springs Apartments — Honorable Mention
Franklin Place — Honorable Mention
River Crest Apartments — Honorable Mention
Commercial Real Estate Company
Kelly, REALTORS® COMMERCIAL — First Place
Bentwood Realty — Honorable Mention
Camille Johnson Realtors — Honorable Mention
H&A Real Estate — Honorable Mention
Property Management
Shamrock Property Management — First Place
Brothers Management Co. — Honorable Mention
Harrell Realty Management — Honorable Mention
Real Estate Agent
Amanda Nesbitt -- Kelly, Realtors — First Place
Anna Reed - Coldwell Banker Apex Realtors — Honorable Mention
Trish Griffin -- Kelly, Realtors — Honorable Mention
Residential Real Estate
Kelly, REALTORS — First Place
Bentwood Realty — Honorable Mention
Camille Johnson Realtors — Honorable Mention
RECREATION
ATV Dealer
Barger's Allsports — First Place
Munn's (Elm Mott, TX) — Honorable Mention
Waco Motorsports — Honorable Mention
Billiards Center
Clicks Billiards — First Place
Billiards of Texas Inc — Honorable Mention
Cricket's Grill & Drafthouse — Honorable Mention
Shooters — Honorable Mention
Bowling Center
AMF Westview Lanes — First Place
Spare Time Texas — Honorable Mention
Motorcycle Dealer
Harley-Davidson of Waco — First Place
Barger's Allsports — Honorable Mention
Legend Cycles — Honorable Mention
Public Golf Course
Cottonwood Creek Golf Course — First Place
Lake Waco Golf Club — Honorable Mention
Twin Rivers Golf Club — Honorable Mention