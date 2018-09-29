DEAR ANNIE: I just started high school, and it’s been going great, but it’s kind of crazy. A lot of people who know me know that I’m a silly person. I try to be funny when I can, and I love making people laugh. Sometimes I joke with my friends in class, but I wonder whether that makes me look immature. Should I stop joking around at school so I don’t look incompetent? Or do I do what I can to be the funny person? — Class Clown
Dear Class Clown: A sense of humor is a sign of intelligence, not incompetence. But there is a time and a place. Always offer more serious contributions to class discussions than jokes. Constant wisecracking disrespects your teachers. Also, it can pigeonhole you as the class clown, and that shouldn’t be your whole identity. It’s one thing to make jokes; it’s quite another to let them make you.
As it’s your freshman year, it’s a perfect time to join new clubs and try new activities. Consider theater or creative writing — outlets with which you can let your sense of humor shine through at full wattage.
DEAR ANNIE: I have never written to you before but read your column daily. Recently, a woman wrote to you about her dramatic loss of weight and the subsequent replacement of clothes. I went through the same thing. Though a good tailor can take things in, even the best has a hard time with a dramatic shift in size. Being in sales, I had to maintain a “good look,” but as the woman said, replacing a good wardrobe is costly.
I lucked out when I took a bunch of my bigger-sized clothes to my local Goodwill and took a look around at what was for sale. What a godsend. Between Goodwill and The Salvation Army, I was able to replace my wardrobe with clothes that were as good as or better than what I had for a fraction of the cost. I know that a lot of people look down their nose at these providers (and I hope they keep doing it, as it leaves more good deals for me), but many of the Goodwill and Salvation Army locations provide incredible bargains.
Also, not all Goodwill and Salvation Army stores are created equal. Through trial and error, I have found the ones that are well-run, are clean and have high-quality merchandise. As with any other chain, some are well-managed and some aren’t, so if you come upon one that is less than stellar, please don’t hold it against the group.
And the feel-good part of this is that while I’m getting great clothes at low prices, I am helping the people who work for these great organizations. — Saving Money and Looking Good
Dear Saving Money and Looking Good: I heard from several readers who experienced significant weight loss and said that even the best tailors have a tough time bringing clothes in drastically. Donating clothing and finding new pieces at Goodwill and The Salvation Army is a great solution. Thank you for writing.
