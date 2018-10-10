NEW YORK — AT&T and WarnerMedia are joining the ever-expanding list of companies offering a streaming video service.
They say the service due to launch in late 2019 will include films, TV shows, documentaries, animation and other offerings. No pricing was announced.
It’s the second product AT&T has unveiled since its $81 billion acquisition in June of Time Warner, which it renamed WarnerMedia. That same month it launched WatchTV, a cable-like package of more than 30 TV channels delivered over the internet.
More people are switching to streaming video from traditional cable bundles. Other streaming services include Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, CBS All Access, Showtime, Amazon, YouTube Premium and others. And Disney is set to launch its own service later next year as well.
While details about the service have not been announced, WarnerMedia has media properties including HBO, which offers its own stand-alone streaming service that carries popular shows like “Westworld” and” Game of Thrones.” Other properties include Warner Bros. movie studio, D.C. Comics and Turner Broadcasting.
CVS-Aetna merger
NEW YORK — The proposed $69 billion merger between CVS Health and Aetna is getting a greenlight from the Department of Justice, with some conditions.
The Justice Department on Wednesday approved the deal on the condition that Aetna moves ahead with its plan to sell its Medicare Part D prescription drug plan business, resolving some anti-monopoly issues.
Aetna announced last month it’d sell the business for an undisclosed amount.
CVS announced plans to buy Hartford, Connecticut’s Aetna late last year. The deal is expected to give the Woonsocket, Rhode Island, drugstore chain a bigger role in health care, with the companies combining to manage care through CVS stores, clinics and prescription drugs.
Foreign investments
WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department issued new rules Wednesday on foreign investments into American companies that will give the government more power to block foreign transactions on national security grounds.
The rules, which represent the latest escalation in an intensifying economic conflict between the United States and China, will implement a program for tougher reviews of foreign acquisitions that Congress approved this summer.
The regulations will require foreign investors to alert a Treasury-led interagency committee to all deals that would give the foreign investors access to critical technology covering 27 industries, including semiconductors, telecommunications and defense.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the new interim rules will “address specific risks to U.S. critical technology” while also giving officials critical information they can use in developing the final rules.
The law Congress passed in August did not single out China, but it was clear lawmakers and the Trump administration had Beijing in mind. The administration has accused China of using predatory tactics to steal American technology.
The administration has imposed penalty tariffs on about $250 billion of Chinese imports, triggering retaliation by China, as a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies has widened.