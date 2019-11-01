ABOVE: Volunteers Sue Herring (right) and Austin Mann sort though some of the thousands of books that went on sale Friday at the annual Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library book sale at the Waco Convention Center’s Texas Rooms. The annual sale, which moved from the Extraco Events Center, continues from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

LEFT: Volunteers unload pallets of books for the sale.

Staff photos — Rod Aydelotte

