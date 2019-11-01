ABOVE: Volunteers Sue Herring (right) and Austin Mann sort though some of the thousands of books that went on sale Friday at the annual Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library book sale at the Waco Convention Center’s Texas Rooms. The annual sale, which moved from the Extraco Events Center, continues from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
LEFT: Volunteers unload pallets of books for the sale.
Staff photos — Rod Aydelotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.