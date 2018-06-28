4565 W. Waco Drive, Waco
Hours: Noon to midnight Sunday through Thursday, noon to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
About: You won’t believe the changes at the AMF Westview Lanes. The counter moved to the opposite side; in its place is a game room with high-end arcade attractions. The renovations have been ongoing the last couple of years, and new general manager Craig Jordan said there’s more to come. A second game room will be added in July, and in August the game monitors above the lanes are going to be replaced with a video wall. It will show music videos and sporting events and include a premium sound system, he said.
Costs: Jordan often hears the lament of the expense of bowling for families, but notes that AMF runs many specials, including $2 Tuesdays after 8 p.m. and Groupon coupons four times a year. Summertime also means season passes are sold that allow three games of bowling every day all summer.
Online: amf.com/location/amf-westview-lanes-tx