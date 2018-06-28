AMF bowler.jpg

Cayden Cutlip has an unorthodox release as he bowls at the AMF Westview Lanes while his cousin, Landon Richmond, watches. The cousins are from China Spring.

4565 W. Waco Drive, Waco

Hours: Noon to midnight Sunday through Thursday, noon to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

About: You won’t believe the changes at the AMF Westview Lanes. The counter moved to the opposite side; in its place is a game room with high-end arcade attractions. The renovations have been ongoing the last couple of years, and new general manager Craig Jordan said there’s more to come. A second game room will be added in July, and in August the game monitors above the lanes are going to be replaced with a video wall. It will show music videos and sporting events and include a premium sound system, he said.

Costs: Jordan often hears the lament of the expense of bowling for families, but notes that AMF runs many specials, including $2 Tuesdays after 8 p.m. and Groupon coupons four times a year. Summertime also means season passes are sold that allow three games of bowling every day all summer.

Online: amf.com/location/amf-westview-lanes-tx

New general manager Craig Jordan stands in the game room of the renovated bowling alley. Jordan has been with AMF for 24 years, the last six as a manager.

